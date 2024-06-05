Who Makes the NBA Trophy? All You Need to Know About Larry O'Brien Trophy

Basketball’s ultimate prize is back up for grabs. The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will square off in the 2024 NBA Finals for a chance to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The league’s championship trophy has evolved over the years. From its name to its design, here is a crash course on the NBA trophy or the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Who is Larry O’Brien?

Lawrence “Larry” O’Brien started in politics before making it to professional sports. He served as a postmaster general, a special assistant to John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson during their presidencies, and was the national chairman of the Democratic Party.

O’Brien became NBA commissioner in 1975 and held onto the role for nine years before David Stern took over in 1984. During O’Brien’s tenure, the league adopted the 3-point shot and expanded from 18 to 23 teams. He died in September 1990 at 73 years old.

Who makes the NBA or Larry O’Brien Trophy?

Tiffany & Co. has designed and manufactured the trophy for the NBA since 1977.

Can the teams keep the Larry O’Brien Trophy?

After redesigning the championship trophy for the 1977 Finals, the NBA began letting teams keep it. Every year, the league created a new trophy so that the winners could keep their winnings.

What is the height of the Larry O’Brien Trophy?

The Larry O’Brien Trophy stands 25.5 inches tall.

What is the weight of the Larry O’Brien Trophy?

The trophy weighs around 30 pounds.

When did the NBA redesign the Larry O’Brien Trophy?

In 2022, the NBA revealed a minor modification to the Larry O'Brien Trophy as part of a larger redesign of its season-ending honors. There are three main variations:

1. The arrangement of the net and ball was moved forward to represent “the league looking ahead to its future.”

2. The base was redesigned with two discs; the 24K gold vermeil was masked to reveal sterling silver that accentuates the ball and net.

3. The first 75 NBA champions are listed on the top disc, and the next 25 champions are listed on the second disc. The first team to have their name engraved into the second disc was the Golden State Warriors in 2021–2022.

