Who Owns the Florida Panthers? All About Vincent Viola

The Florida Panthers are a professional ice hockey team from the Eastern Conference. They officially began playing the game in the 1993-1994 NHL season. The talented franchise is currently owned by Vincent Viola, who is also the Chairman and governor of the Panthers.

Viola purchased the team back in 2013. Under his guidance, the squad has seen drastic progress which was also noted in the 2021-2022 season when they emerged victorious for the Presidents' Trophy. The reward is considerable as Viola himself looks after the overall direction and operations of the franchise, including financial decisions, management appointments, and strategic planning.

However, Viola has had a long and prosperous career that includes much more than the NHL. Let us brief you more about his early life and career details.

Vincent Viola’s early life, education, and career details

Vincent Viola was born in 1956 to an Italian American family in Virginia (Torre) and John A. Viola. His father was involved in the U.S. Army which left a significant influence on him, resulting in his attendance in the United States Military Academy.

Furthermore, following his graduation, he served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army. The American businessman later advanced his education by earning a Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School.

Viola, however, began his career as a trader. He joined the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and played several roles in building the firm. He was also the chairperson over there from March 2001 to March 2004.

Additionally, his career included several business ventures including being the founder of Virtu Financial, a pioneering firm in high-frequency trading known for its technological advancements.

Along with his wife, the 67-year-old is involved in horseracing as owner of St. Elias Stable and Teresa Viola Racing. Meanwhile, he has also been active in a few philanthropic activities. As of 2024, reportedly his net worth is approximately $390 million.

All about Florida Panthers’ recent achievements

The Florida Panthers have seen significant success in recent years. This includes earning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2013 and 2015, the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy in 2016, and the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2021.

Additionally, the franchise was awarded the President's Trophy for breaking the best regular season record in 2022. They also won the Prince Of Wales Trophy back-to-back for being the Eastern Conference champion during the 2022-2023 season and 2023-2024 season.

