Who Punched Kyle Busch? Fight Breaks Out Between NASCAR Drivers at All Star Race

What began as a hard racing incident quickly devolved into an ugly scene of pushing, shoving and throwing punches. The animosity between NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch finally reached a boiling point Sunday night in the most dramatic fashion at the All-Star Race.

On just the second lap around North Wilkesboro Speedway, Busch made contact with Stenhouse's No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, sending the car smashing into the outside wall. The impact ended Stenhouse's $1 million dream after completing just two of the scheduled 200 laps.

"He hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me," Stenhouse alleged of the wreck involving Busch's No. 8 Chevy. "I don't know - when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Confrontion at Kyle Busch’s Pit Stall

With no path to exit the race track, Stenhouse pulled his damaged machine onto Busch's pit stall and climbed up to exchange heated words with his rival's crew as he waited out the remaining laps.

With no path to exit the race track, Stenhouse pulled his damaged machine onto Busch's pit stall and climbed up to exchange heated words with his rival's crew as he waited out the remaining laps.

"I parked it there because I figured Kyle would do something similar," Stenhouse explained. His mindset was clearly focused on confronting Busch once the race concluded.

When Joey Logano took the checkered flag to claim the $1 million prize, Stenhouse wasted no time seeking out Busch for a face-to-face discussion about their earlier run-in. But the conversation quickly escalated to physical violence.

Fan video captured the tense exchange, with Stenhouse claiming, "You hit the fence and then you hit me." But Busch refused to accept any blame, replying curtly, "I don't believe you."

As Stenhouse instructed Busch to "Go back and watch it," he unexpectedly landed a right cross to Busch's face. Immediately, crew members from both teams jumped into the fracas as the drivers ended up on the ground amidst the chaos.

"If there was a tunnel, I'd have probably been home watching the end of that," Stenhouse said afterward. "But here we are."

The Daytona 500 winner has apparently been carrying a grudge for some time against Busch. In his post-fight interview, Stenhouse alleged years of pent-up tension.

"You know, I feel like Kyle and I have always raced each other really hard," he stated. "Then, I wrecked him once at Daytona, and he's kind of been bad-mouthing me ever since then."

Long-Simmering Feud between Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’ and Kyle Busch Boils Over

The confrontation seemingly provided an outlet for Stenhouse to vent his frustrations over what he perceived as constant criticism and disrespect from the two-time Cup Series champion.

"Definitely built-up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself," Stenhouse said of Busch. He took a dig at Busch's recent struggles, adding, "I know he's frustrated because he doesn't run near as good as he used to, and I understand that."

Stenhouse, who finished last at North Wilkesboro, felt Busch's mouthy ways contributed to Sunday's fight. "I'm not sure why he was so mad that I shoved it three wide," he said of the incident.

Suspensions and Penalties Likely

No serious injuries were reported after the explosive fracas, but both drivers could face sanctions from NASCAR officials in the coming days.

"If there are any penalties, they'll be assessed by Wednesday in line with normal procedures and timelines," NASCAR stated after the incident.

Stenhouse and even his father Ricky Sr., who was caught up in the brawl, could potentially see suspensions or other punishments levied. Crew members from both teams involved in the physical altercation are also subject to fines or suspensions.

Busch, who finished 10th, may not be spared penalties either if NASCAR deems he intentionally wrecked Stenhouse early in the race.

Retaliatory Threats Stoke Flames

As the drivers were finally separated, Stenhouse issued an ominous warning to his rival: "I'm going to wreck you at Charlotte."

Busch seemed unfazed, responding "Bring it. I suck as bad as you" - a nod to both drivers' struggles this season.

With their long-simmering feud now turned physical and threats of retaliation, all eyes will be focused on the infield at next Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 to see if the animosity between Stenhouse and Busch reignites once again.

The box score may show Joey Logano as the All-Star Race winner, but it was the aftermath of fisticuffs that grabbed the headlines and set the NASCAR world buzzing.

