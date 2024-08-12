Who Sang My Way at Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony? All About French Singer Yseult

French singer Yseult, whose full name is Yseult Marie Onguenet, closed out the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with a 1969 song popular in America but having a lesser-known French link.

The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded magnificently, but one moment stood out in a night with stars. While the closing ceremony featured huge names such as Tom Cruise and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, French singer Yseult stole the event with her passionate performance of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Forget the flash and glamor; Yseult's performance shone without any high-tech gimmicks. The French singer grabbed the crowd with her voice alone, creating an indelible impact that no one anticipated coming. As the closing chords of her song rang through the Stade de France, a stunning fireworks display illuminated the sky, marking the moment in Olympic history.



Yseult's name may not be familiar to everyone, particularly in the United States, but following her stunning performance, that is about to change. The Paris-born performer brought the house down, ensuring that her name would be remembered long after the last Olympic flame went out.

At 29, shortly to be 30, Yseult's path to prominence was far from straightforward. She was raised in Aisne, France, and found her musical skill at a young age, but her Cameroonian father was not interested in her pursuing a musical career. Of course, this simply fueled her desire, driving her to break into the profession over all odds.

Her major break came on the French show "Nouvelle Star" in 2013. Though she did not win the competition and finished second, Yseult swiftly signed a record deal with Polydor and released her debut album, collaborating with French vocalist Emmanuel da Silva.

Yseult's debut track, "La Vague," became viral on the internet, with over a million views by the end of 2020. But singing isn't her only occupation; she's also made an impression in the fashion industry, beginning with a modeling campaign for ASOS in 2018. By 2021, she had become a worldwide ambassador for L'Oreal.

Yseult's musical career just took a new turn. She offered her vocals to Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza's song "Alibi," demonstrating that she is far from done creating an impression in the music industry. Following her Olympic success, the world is eager to see what this multi-talented artist achieves next.

Yseult Onguenet was born on August 19, 1994, to Cameroonian parents in Tergnier, Aisne, France.

After relocating to Brussels, Belgium, Yseult founded her label, YYY, in 2018. "Rien à prouver", her first single under her record label, was released in January 2019 and serves as the lead track of her debut extended play, Noir. As of December 2020, the music video for "Rien à prouver" had more than 1.9 million views.

