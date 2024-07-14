Who shot at Donald Trump? Aaron Rodgers Teammate Backs Former President After Pennsylvania Near Miss Shooting Incident

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner responded on X (formerly Twitter).

The two-time All-Pro cornerback captioned a photo of Trump with the phrase "ladies & gentlemen….President Donald Trump," and included an American flag emoji.



Gardner added more remarks to the post, which has over 15 million views and 280,000 likes as of 7:45 a.m. ET on Sunday.

“Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I love you,” Gardner said.



Gardner stated that he has "never voted before and is unfamiliar with politics," but that he "thinks it's odd to judge people based on who they vote for."

Sauce Gardner always makes his name in the headline

The 23-year-old lockdown cornerback has dominated the news cycle throughout the 2024 offseason. Gardner routinely broadcasts on Twitch, just launched his video game tournament, has kept followers updated on his newfound golf love, and is now entering the political arena.

Gardner makes lots of headlines off the field, but he also makes headlines on the field for his outstanding performance. He led the NFL in passes defended as a rookie with 20, and opposing quarterbacks avoided throwing at him in his second year. Gardner has allowed only two touchdown passes in his 33 career games in coverage.

Gardner will soon be able to generate on-field headlines again. The Jets rookies will report to training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey on Thursday, July 18. The complete crew will report on the following Tuesday, July 23.

Who shot at Donald Trump?

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the shooter who targeted Donald Trump during a campaign event. Crooks is accused of opening fire on the former US president when he was addressing a gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and seriously injuring two more.

A Secret Service sniper shot and killed the 20-year-old on the scene, according to officials.

According to the FBI, Crooks was the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of the former president, and an active investigation is underway.

The incident left one person dead and two others wounded. CBS News reported that all three casualties are adult males who were in the crowd. Their names have not been disclosed.

