Who Shot Ricky Pearsall? All You Need To Know About 49ers Star’s Condition After Getting Gunshot Wound In Chest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of shooting, which some readers may find distressing.

Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and their recent first-round draft pick, was shot in the chest during a robbery in Union Square late Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders rushed him to San Francisco General Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition, according to a statement from the team.

Police immediately apprehended and arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old from Tracy, after the incident. During the struggle, police also shot the suspect, who is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, as reported by the authorities.

At a press conference, Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed that only one firearm was involved, and the suspect acted alone. He emphasized that no evidence suggests Pearsall was targeted due to his status as a football player and declined to reveal what the suspect attempted to steal.

A witness at a Kearny Street stoplight reported hearing about five gunshots and saw six women running away. He observed Pearsall bleeding from his left arm and noted that the police ran toward Pearsall instead of the suspect, which he found unusual.

Chief Scott reiterated that there is no evidence to suggest that the robbery in Union Square was part of a coordinated effort and confirmed that the suspect's gun was the only one used in the incident. The suspect was apprehended close to the scene.

“The male suspect, who is 17 years old and lives in Tracy, California, has been identified. We are thankful that Mr. Pearsall's health is stable," the chief of police said.

A teenager reportedly tried to rob Pearsall at gunpoint while he was walking alone on the street. The two engaged in a scuffle, causing injuries to both of them, according to the report. The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly taken into police custody.

Police stated that the suspect acted alone, with only one gun involved in the shooting, which has already been recovered. The rookie wide receiver was reportedly stable enough to communicate with police and give a statement, though the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather information.

The San Francisco Police Department also mentioned that more details will be released as they become available, and the investigation remains open. According to a statement released late Saturday by the San Francisco 49ers on X, Pearsall was shot in the chest and is in serious but stable condition.

Deebo Samuel, Pearsall's teammate and fellow wide receiver for the 49ers, provided a brief update on X, noting that the 23-year-old is recovering. The 49ers selected Pearsall with the 31st overall pick in the April draft. Before transferring to the University of Florida for the last two seasons of his college career, he played for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

