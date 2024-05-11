‘Who the F*** Is That Guy’ Conor McGregor Lit Up Fans by Dropping Most Iconic Phrase in UFC History

Lightweight contender Jeremy Stephens set up Conor McGregor with his most iconic line in the history of the UFC. Although both fighters never stepped into the octagon to face each other, their rivalry started and ended with the legendary one-liner.

Conor McGregor is known for his charismatic personality in and outside the octagon. His most popular moments outside of fighting include his infamous trash talk toward his opponents.

When Conor McGregor Dropped The Most Iconic Line In UFC History

UFC 205 was one of the most popular events the organization had hosted. Conor McGregor, headlining the card going against Eddie Alvarez, witnessed a dominant victory for the Irishman, becoming a double champion.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor’s mind games and trash-talking toward Alvarez remain a fan favorite. However, this one moment in the press conference where The Notorious uttered a one-liner became the most popular phrase in combat sports history.

When asked about a potential opponent from the UFC 205 card that McGregor would prefer to face in the future, lightweight contender Jeremy Stephens grabbed the mic and challenged the Irishman, claiming himself to be the true fighter of the division. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Although the Irishman looked confused in the beginning, he said, “Who the f*** is that guy?.” This lit up the crowd at the venue as they cheered for McGregor’s most iconic line.

Advertisement

This line was delivered by Conor questioning Jeremy’s validity and status as a fighter in the lightweight division. Despite talks regarding a fight between each other, McGregor and Stephens did not face each other in the octagon.

Also read: Sean O’Malley Hits Back at Idol-Turned-Rival Conor McGregor; Wants Michael Chandler to ‘Absolutely Sleep’ Him

Conor McGregor Claims to Defeat Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the Same Night

After a long hiatus, the Irishman is set to make a comeback at UFC 303 to fight Michael Chandler. This fight is said to redeem McGregor’s career as he lost via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

Recent updates regarding the event reported lightweight contender Charles Oliveira’s participation at UFC 303. The Brazilian fighter was said to be a back-up fighter for the headliner.

On X(formerly Twitter), Conor McGregor gave his opinion regarding the matter. The Irishman anticipates destroying Oliveira in a potential fight. Not only that, but he predicts taking on both Do Bronx and Chandler on the same night.

Advertisement

“I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round,” wrote Conor McGregor. The main event for the welterweight division is said to decide the Irishman’s future in the UFC.

Although the fighter suffered back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier, his ability to draw attention failed to diminish. UFC 303 anticipates the most PPV numbers in the history of the organization since this is the Irishman’s biggest comeback fight.