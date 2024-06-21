Who Was Matthew Stafford’s Backup QB at Georgia? All About Joe Cox

Kelly Stafford recently opened up about her initial days with her husband Matthew Stafford after they met at the University of Georgia. The former cheerleader revealed on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast how she dated Matthew's “backup to piss him off,” during their on-and-off relationship.

As she has mentioned her husband's backup from Georgia, let us have a look at the UGA squad which involved Joe Cox, Joe Tereshinski, Blake Barnes, and Logan Gray.

There are speculations about Cox, who was in the squad for all the seasons with Matthew; to be the other guy Kelly talked about. While the name has not been confirmed yet, curious fans want to know who the rumored guy Joe Cox is.

Who is Joe Cox?

In the words of Kelly Stafford, described Joe Cox as a “bad boy” on the aforementioned podcast. He resided in the same dorm as her now husband Matthew Stafford, who was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

Cox is now an American football coach who was born on November 27, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. The 37-year-old former college football quarterback played for the University of Georgia for four seasons.

The former tight ends coach for the University of Alabama was Georgia's starting quarterback in the 2009 season. He kicked off his initial career with Independence High School.

Cox was redshirted in 2005 in his freshman year. 2013 was the year when he began his coaching career as a quarterback’s position coach after he joined Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joe later led the team as their offensive coordinator the following year as the team won the second state title. A year later, he joined the Colorado State Rams as their graduate assistant before being promoted to their tight ends coach in 2016. His spell lasted there until 2019.

The current Ole Miss tight ends coach joined the coaching staff of the South Carolina Gamecocks football in 2020 and then the Charlotte 49ers' tight ends coach in 2021. The following year, he joined the University of Alabama for a season before Cox joined Ole Miss this year.

What did Kelly Stafford say about the other guy?

Kelly Stafford, during her appearance at the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, stated how she “dated” her now husband Matthew Stafford's backup at Georgia, to make the NFL star jealous and it worked.

According to her, while Matthew was “sweet and a Southern gentleman,” his backup at the University was “complete opposite, and it upset him.”

Kelly told on the podcast that this made Matthew jealous and “He would see my car there. And so at one point, he waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn't get out.”

The football wag realized “This is amazing, it’s working” and she further said that she would ask Matthew to get out of her car after which he would reply, “He's not right for you.” Mrs Stafford would then say “You can't tell me that.”

It's surprising for them and everyone as no one knew if “they would have ended up together” and welcomed kids. She said, "I think I would have laughed my a*s off at that.”

Seemingly, it actually worked as the two have been married since 2015 and have welcomed four kids together, all daughters; twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter and Tyler.

