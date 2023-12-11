Who was Patrick Mahomes yelling at and why was he so angry during Bills vs Chiefs?

Sunday Night Football was definitely not a great day for the Chiefs, as they lost to the Buffalo Bills by 17-20. But apart from the loss, the most controversial highlight of the game was Patrick Mahomes' aggression at the referees. Here's who the star quarterback was yelling at and why:

Patrick Mahomes' aggression was a result of a referee's controversial call

Patrick Mahomes is one of the calmest and most effective players on the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of giving out blame, he's known to take it on himself, the most recent being the Marquez Valdes-Scantling one. But Sunday's game was something that got the aggression out of Mahomes.

In the last minute of the final quarter of the game, Patrick Mahomes made an incomplete pass to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce then passed the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who went ahead to make a successful touchdown.

However, the touchdown didn't count, as referees called the play offside and pulled the play back. Aparently, Toney had his foot a little over the scrimmage line before the play. However, the referees didn't point that out up until the end of the play.

The Chiefs quarterback, who does not lose his cool easily, was upset by the call made by the referees, and he had to be pulled back by teammates away from them. Patrick Mahomes yelled at them for obvious reasons, and his aggression had him slamming his helmet on the ground.

"It's not even just for me; I know how much everybody puts into this game, and for it to come to a flag changing the outcome of the game. And in that moment ... I've played seven years, never had offensive offsides called," Patrick said in an after-game press conference.

"That's elementary school, you point to the ref, it doesn't get called. They warn you. And there was no warning throughout the game. Then you wait until the end of the game to make a call like that? It's tough," the Chiefs quarterback added further, explaining the reason behind his aggression.

It's obvious for Patrick Mahomes to get angry at the referees for the call that they made, which ended up becoming the reason for the Chiefs' loss. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills by 17-20, and if that touchdown would have counted, the Chiefs would have won. Do you think aggression is justified?