Who was Sid Eudy aka ‘Sycho Kid’? All You Need To Know About Former WWE Champion Passed Away Due To Cancer

The two-time WWE Champion Sid Eudy aka ‘Sycho Kid’ (real name Sidney Raymond Eudy) has passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His son, Gunnar Eudy, shared the news of his demise on Facebook.

He said that his father passed away after battling cancer for several years. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence would highly be missed.” Eudy wrote.

But who was Sycho Kid? The young WWE fans might not know his wrestling skills, but Sycho Kid was a man with impeccable wrestling moves. He is most famously remembered for his WWE stint (then WWF), where he won the WWF Championship two times.

Having started his wrestling career in 1987, Sycho Sid juggled between WCW and WWE until his first retirement in 2001. During his entire career, Sycho Kid won the WWF Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice. He main-evented WrestleMania 8 and 13 in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

He made his WWE debut in 1991 as Sid Justice and was the runner-up at the Royal Rumble event the same year. He was outsmarted by Hulk Hogan, who pulled him over the top rope to give Ric Flair the chance to win the Rumble.

He made his way to the top after being involved in the rivalry with Hogan and main evented WrestleMania 8 against Hogan, which he lost. However, his first WWE journey was cut short after allegedly failing the drug test. He was asked to serve his suspension, but he chose to quit.

He returned to WCW in 1993 and had a short stint there, too, before moving on to the United States Wrestling Association in 1994, where he spent two years.

In February 1995, he once again made his WWE return, but this time as Sycho Sid, and came as the bodyguard of Shawn Michaels. At WrestleMania 11, being Michael's bodyguard, Sid somehow ends up hurting him, as his wrong move lets Diesel defeat Michael.

The next night, Michaels reprimanded Sid and expressed dissatisfaction with his involvement in the match. Then Sid gave Michaels three power bombs. He continued his career in WWE until 1997, before he left, this time due to a serious neck injury.

He wrestled in the Independent wrestling circuits before moving to WCW in 1999 and stayed there for another two years. In 2001, he took a short retirement due to a leg injury and was advised by a doctor for complete bed rest.

He marked a brief return to WWE in 2012 during the 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Heath Slater. It was also his first appearance in WWE since 1997. On August 5, 2017, Sid wrestled his last match for Great North Wrestling, defeating Paul Rosenberg in Ottawa. Watch his last WWE match below: