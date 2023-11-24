Who was the first person to dunk in a WNBA game

The heightened interest surrounding the question of the first person to ever dunk in WNBA history is noteworthy. Men's games frequently see dunks, attributable to their average height and their daring court strategies.

Yet, some women basketball players are notably recognized for making such tremendous shots. The WNBA sprouted in 1997, hosting an annual competition between 12 teams.

From the time of its creation, merely seven players have managed to make these exceptional shots. Some types of dunks include Elbow hang, Free Throw Line, Reverse, Windmill, and Tomahawk.

Lisa Leslie, a former pro player, boasts a 12-season career as a center for the Los Angeles Sparks, bagging numerous commendations, including a four-time Olympic gold medalist and a three-time WNBA MVP.

She carved her name into history by achieving the first-ever dunk in a WNBA game on July 30, 2002, against the Miami Sol.

She repeated this feat against the same team on July 9, 2005. After retiring in 2009, Leslie plunged into a career in coaching basketball.

ALSO READ: What happened with Josh Giddey? Fans make Karl Malone comparisons after alleged sexual relations with underage girl

Best slam dunks in WNBA history

Candace Parker Shocks with Consecutive Game Dunks

In her 2008 rookie season with the Sparks, Parker shocked the audience by daringly executing a slam dunk during the decisive final moments of a game against the Indiana Fever.

In an impressive show of her skill, she quickly upstaged her own previous performance by repeating the feat in the Sparks' subsequent game against the Seattle Storm.

Sylvia Fowles goes out with a bang

Amid several awe-inspiring dunks during various WNBA All-Star Games, Fowles' 2009 dunk particularly stands out.

Yet, her ultimate game-changer was last season’s All-Star Game, where she did an epic farewell to the WNBA with a groundbreaking breakaway dunk.

Brittney Griner’s first WNBA dunk

Discussing Griner's dunks can be challenging, given she has executed over 50 successful dunks in college and is a leading dunker in the WNBA.

We won't delve into her numerous feats. Instead, we'll center on her trademark introductory dunk in 2013.

Griner, in her unique style, marked her WNBA debut with not one, but two dunks, a record-breaking achievement.

As Griner shows no hint of decelerating, we can predict many more dunks chalked up in her career chronicles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adele spotted with ring during Lakers game amid rumors of marriage with Rich Paul