Who Will Join Simone Biles On US Gymnastics Team For Paris Olympics 2024? Find Out

It's been almost a week since the U.S. gymnastics championship that set the excitement stage. But the final selection for the Olympic team hinges on the upcoming women's Olympic Trials in late June at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Just one more step and fans will find their favorites live on screen.

All eyes are on Simone Biles, who has once again proven why she is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles on her great victory added, "I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time in the year.”

The 27-year-old gymnast has once again proven her dominance by winning her ninth national title with an all-around score of 119.750. But who will join her in representing Team USA on the world stage? Here’s the full list.

Who will join Simone Biles on the US Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024?

Shilese Jones

A 21-year-old, yet another legend in the making, Jones, who's battling a shoulder injury, pulled out of the championships to focus on Olympic qualifying instead.

While she may not be at full fitness, Jones is still a strong contender for the U.S. Olympic team. She's a steady, experienced all-around gymnast who spikes on the uneven bars, and that matters for Team USA because it's the group's weakest event by far.

Jones put up a whopping 15.250 on the bars at this year's Core Hydration Classic and won the event outright, beating everyone else in the U.S. field.

Skye Blakely

Blakely competed at the U.S. Championships at the age of 19, which is remarkable coming in second place. It's a big step forward for Blakely, who will see Paris as her shot at redemption. She crashed hard at the last Olympic Trials and missed out on making the Tokyo team.

Blakely has been consistently strong on the balance beam in recent seasons and could elevate Team USA's performance in that event. She's also a strong vaulter and is expected to perform a difficult trick known as a "Cheng" in the trials — it requires a full layout of the vault with a 570-degree rotation.

Jade Carey

A 24-year-old Jade Carey is not a new name to the gymnastics world. Regular Olympic viewers may remember Carey as the unexpected hero of Team USA's Tokyo outfit.

After Biles pulled out of team and individual events, Carey stepped up to perform in her place on the floor and vault, and shocked everyone, including herself, with her poise and competence. She took home a gold medal for her performance on the floor.

Carey has spent the past few years competing in NCAA gymnastics against fellow Team USA alums Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee. She has excelled in that environment and rediscovered her love for the sport.

“Elite training, you're pretty much on your own," she said , per The Athletic. Carey continued, "Here [in NCAA competition] it's the team. I'm not used to having 20 girls in the gym with me, working toward the same thing. It's like having a bunch of sisters to go through things with. Everything feels like a celebration."

In a few more days, the Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26. Share your excitement about the same with us in the comments section below!

