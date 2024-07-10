Who Will Replace Kawhi Leonard From Team USA For Paris Olympics 2024? NBA Insider Reveals

There has been constant worry about USA Basketball's health ever since the team revealed a nearly Dream Team-like roster for its Men's 5x5 Paris Olympics, heavily relying on seasoned players who have excelled on the biggest platforms. For instance, Joel Embiid, who is essential to the team's success, was not well enough to play in the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton was also sidelined by injuries during the playoffs.

The LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, though, was the main cause for concern. He missed the playoffs from March 31 to April 1 due to swelling and inflammation in a knee that had previously undergone ACL and meniscus surgery.

It was never certain if he would be fit enough for the early July start of training camp in Las Vegas. However, the LA Clippers star will be withdrawing from the Olympics, and Team USA will have their replacement ready, according to Shams Charania.

What did Shams Charania write?

Charania wrote, “Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from Team USA for the Paris Olympics and will be replaced, sources tell me and @joevardon. Boston’s Derrick White is a strong candidate to replace Leonard on Team USA, sources said.”

Is White a capable replacement for Leonard?

When healthy, Leonard offers this team elite two-way play as a physical lockdown defender who can also score baskets in the other half. White can do the same things; this season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Celtics and was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Leonard performs those tasks better than White overall, all other things being equal (especially health), but the Celtics guard would be plug-and-play on a Team USA roster that is not short on scoring options. He might be a glue person.

What did Grant Hill say about the roster?

USA Basketball Executive Director Grant Hill said, “I think defense, I think experience [were priorities], a collective understanding of just how to win, whether that’s on the FIBA stage or even on the NBA stage. And then, you know, it’s a puzzle you want, obviously, talented individuals... who can blend and can fit, and it can play certain roles that you need. But I think defense was certainly a priority. And defensively, having guys that can lock down, starting multiple sets within a possession. I think maturity and emotional maturity, and then just blending personalities.”

If White travels to Paris, there will be three Celtics competing at the Olympics: Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum.

