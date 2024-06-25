Who Won 2024 Stanley Cup Finals MVP? Find Out Who Was Awarded Conn Smythe This Year

The winner-take-all contest thrilled fans as the Florida Panthers lifted the Stanley Cup, marking their first in franchise history. Despite Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and his team's efforts, Florida could not be denied the 2024 title.

Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida , a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history.

McDavid, who went scoreless in Game 7 on Monday night, led all scorers with 42 points, five short of Wayne Gretzky's record of 47 set in 1985.

"It’s incredible," teammate Dylan Holloway said in an interview with the Associated Press, before the game. "There’s no shortage of words. He’s just so awesome. He brings it every single day, and when we need him the most, that’s when he plays the best. He’s obviously a really special player and a special guy, too."

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the NHL playoffs after an outstanding post-season that ended just short of winning the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers lost Game 7 of the Cup final 2-1 to Florida, who took the best-of-seven series 4-3. McDavid did not return to the ice to receive his individual award.

Edmonton was attempting a remarkable comeback, winning Games 4 and 5 after trailing 3-0 in the final. Despite the loss, McDavid’s record-breaking performance throughout the post-season stood out. The 27-year-old superstar scored eight goals and made 34 assists, leading the playoffs with 42 points.

McDavid is only the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy without winning the Stanley Cup. He joins Roger Crozier (1966), Glenn Hall (1968), Reggie Leach (1976), Ron Hextall (1987), and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003).

He’s also the second skater from a Stanley Cup-losing team to win the award after Leach. McDavid broke Wayne Gretzky’s playoff assists record of 31 and was five points short of Gretzky’s points record of 47 in a single post-season.

He scored four points (one goal, three assists) in Game 4 and repeated this feat (two goals, two assists) in Game 5, becoming the first player in Stanley Cup final history with consecutive four-point games.

McDavid was also the first in league history to score eight points in a two-game span of the same series. The six-foot-one, 194-pound center is the first player to have four different four-point games in a single Stanley Cup playoff run since the Oilers’ glory days of the 1980s.

Full list of Conn Smythe winners

The Conn Smythe has been awarded to the top playoff performer since 1965. The 2005 season had no winner due to the NHL lockout.

Year Player Team Position 2023 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas Golden Knights RW 2022 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche D 2021 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning G 2020 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning D 2019 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis Blues C 2018 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals LW 2017 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins C 2016 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins C 2015 Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks D 2014 Justin Williams Los Angeles Kings RW 2013 Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks RW 2012 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles Kings G 2011 Tim Thomas Boston Bruins G 2010 Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks C 2009 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins C 2008 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit Red Wings C 2007 Scott Niedermayer Anaheim Ducks D 2006 Cam Ward Carolina Hurricanes G 2005 N/A N/A N/A 2004 Brad Richards Advertisement Tampa Bay Lightning C 2003 Jean-Sebastien Giguere Mighty Ducks of Anaheim G 2002 Nicklas Lidstrom Detroit Red Wings D 2001 Patrick Roy Colorado Avalanche G 2000 Scott Stevens New Jersey Devils D 1999 Joe Nieuwendyk Dallas Stars C 1998 Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings C 1997 Mike Vernon Detroit Red Wings G 1996 Joe Sakic Colorado Avalanche C 1995 Claude Lemieux New Jersey Devils RW 1994 Brian Leetch New York Rangers D 1993 Patrick Roy Montreal Canadiens G 1992 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins C 1991 Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins C 1990 Bill Ranford Edmonton Oilers G 1989 Al MacInnis Calgary Flames D 1988 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers C 1987 Ron Hextall Philadelphia Flyers G 1986 Patrick Roy Montreal Canadiens G 1985 Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers C 1984 Mark Messier Edmonton Oilers C 1983 Billy Smith New York Islanders G 1982 Mike Bossy New York Islanders RW 1981 Butch Goring New York Islanders C 1980 Bryan Trottier New York Islanders C 1979 Bob Gainey Montreal Canadiens LW 1978 Larry Robinson Montreal Canadiens D 1977 Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadiens RW 1976 Reggie Leach Philadelphia Flyers RW 1975 Bernie Parent Philadelphia Flyers G 1974 Bernie Parent Philadelphia Flyers G 1973 Yvan Cournoyer Montreal Canadiens RW 1972 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins D 1971 Ken Dryden Montreal Canadiens G 1970 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins D 1969 Serge Savard Montreal Canadiens D 1968 Glenn Hall St. Louis Blues G 1967 Dave Keon Toronto Maple Leafs Advertisement C 1966 Roger Crozier Detroit Red Wings G 1965 Jean Beliveau Montreal Canadiens C

Canada’s NHL drought carries on

Canada's wait for another Stanley Cup continues, as Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers, and the rest of the hockey-crazed nation will have to wait another year.

After overcoming a series deficit only twice matched in league history to force a Game 7, the Oilers’ comeback fell short with their loss in the Cup final. McDavid and his long-time teammate Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet when it counted most, despite a furious effort in the final moments.

The Oilers were the first team since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the final. However, they couldn’t join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only team to rally from that position to win the Cup and just the fifth to do so in any playoff round.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in 31 years , since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. The Oilers were denied their first title since 1990 and their sixth overall. This trip to the final ended in heartbreak for Edmonton, similar to their Game 7 loss to Carolina in 2006.

The team’s hopes rested on McDavid, who was held without a point in Game 7 but shined throughout most of the series. He was expected to become just the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the series MVP in a losing effort and the second skater after Reggie Leach in 1976.

Like Leach, McDavid led all postseason scorers, and his 42 points were five shy of the record set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985, during the Oilers' dynasty days.