Who Won 2024 Stanley Cup Finals MVP? Find Out Who Was Awarded Conn Smythe This Year
This Edmonton Oilers player won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite the Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in Game 7
The winner-take-all contest thrilled fans as the Florida Panthers lifted the Stanley Cup, marking their first in franchise history. Despite Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and his team's efforts, Florida could not be denied the 2024 title.
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history.
McDavid, who went scoreless in Game 7 on Monday night, led all scorers with 42 points, five short of Wayne Gretzky's record of 47 set in 1985.
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe for the 2024 Stanley Cup
"It’s incredible," teammate Dylan Holloway said in an interview with the Associated Press, before the game. "There’s no shortage of words. He’s just so awesome. He brings it every single day, and when we need him the most, that’s when he plays the best. He’s obviously a really special player and a special guy, too."
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the NHL playoffs after an outstanding post-season that ended just short of winning the Stanley Cup.
The Oilers lost Game 7 of the Cup final 2-1 to Florida, who took the best-of-seven series 4-3. McDavid did not return to the ice to receive his individual award.
Edmonton was attempting a remarkable comeback, winning Games 4 and 5 after trailing 3-0 in the final. Despite the loss, McDavid’s record-breaking performance throughout the post-season stood out. The 27-year-old superstar scored eight goals and made 34 assists, leading the playoffs with 42 points.
McDavid is only the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy without winning the Stanley Cup. He joins Roger Crozier (1966), Glenn Hall (1968), Reggie Leach (1976), Ron Hextall (1987), and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003).
He’s also the second skater from a Stanley Cup-losing team to win the award after Leach. McDavid broke Wayne Gretzky’s playoff assists record of 31 and was five points short of Gretzky’s points record of 47 in a single post-season.
He scored four points (one goal, three assists) in Game 4 and repeated this feat (two goals, two assists) in Game 5, becoming the first player in Stanley Cup final history with consecutive four-point games.
McDavid was also the first in league history to score eight points in a two-game span of the same series. The six-foot-one, 194-pound center is the first player to have four different four-point games in a single Stanley Cup playoff run since the Oilers’ glory days of the 1980s.
Full list of Conn Smythe winners
The Conn Smythe has been awarded to the top playoff performer since 1965. The 2005 season had no winner due to the NHL lockout.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
2023
|
Jonathan Marchessault
|
Vegas Golden Knights
|
RW
|
2022
|
Cale Makar
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
D
|
2021
|
Andrei Vasilevskiy
|
Tampa Bay Lightning
|
G
|
2020
|
Victor Hedman
|
Tampa Bay Lightning
|
D
|
2019
|
Ryan O'Reilly
|
St. Louis Blues
|
C
|
2018
|
Alex Ovechkin
|
Washington Capitals
|
LW
|
2017
|
Sidney Crosby
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
C
|
2016
|
Sidney Crosby
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
C
|
2015
|
Duncan Keith
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
D
|
2014
|
Justin Williams
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
RW
|
2013
|
Patrick Kane
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
RW
|
2012
|
Jonathan Quick
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
G
|
2011
|
Tim Thomas
|
Boston Bruins
|
G
|
2010
|
Jonathan Toews
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
C
|
2009
|
Evgeni Malkin
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
C
|
2008
|
Henrik Zetterberg
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
C
|
2007
|
Scott Niedermayer
|
Anaheim Ducks
|
D
|
2006
|
Cam Ward
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
G
|
2005
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2004
|
Brad Richards
|
Tampa Bay Lightning
|
C
|
2003
|
Jean-Sebastien Giguere
|
Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
|
G
|
2002
|
Nicklas Lidstrom
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
D
|
2001
|
Patrick Roy
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
G
|
2000
|
Scott Stevens
|
New Jersey Devils
|
D
|
1999
|
Joe Nieuwendyk
|
Dallas Stars
|
C
|
1998
|
Steve Yzerman
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
C
|
1997
|
Mike Vernon
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
G
|
1996
|
Joe Sakic
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
C
|
1995
|
Claude Lemieux
|
New Jersey Devils
|
RW
|
1994
|
Brian Leetch
|
New York Rangers
|
D
|
1993
|
Patrick Roy
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
G
|
1992
|
Mario Lemieux
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
C
|
1991
|
Mario Lemieux
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
C
|
1990
|
Bill Ranford
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
G
|
1989
|
Al MacInnis
|
Calgary Flames
|
D
|
1988
|
Wayne Gretzky
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
C
|
1987
|
Ron Hextall
|
Philadelphia Flyers
|
G
|
1986
|
Patrick Roy
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
G
|
1985
|
Wayne Gretzky
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
C
|
1984
|
Mark Messier
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
C
|
1983
|
Billy Smith
|
New York Islanders
|
G
|
1982
|
Mike Bossy
|
New York Islanders
|
RW
|
1981
|
Butch Goring
|
New York Islanders
|
C
|
1980
|
Bryan Trottier
|
New York Islanders
|
C
|
1979
|
Bob Gainey
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
LW
|
1978
|
Larry Robinson
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
D
|
1977
|
Guy Lafleur
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
RW
|
1976
|
Reggie Leach
|
Philadelphia Flyers
|
RW
|
1975
|
Bernie Parent
|
Philadelphia Flyers
|
G
|
1974
|
Bernie Parent
|
Philadelphia Flyers
|
G
|
1973
|
Yvan Cournoyer
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
RW
|
1972
|
Bobby Orr
|
Boston Bruins
|
D
|
1971
|
Ken Dryden
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
G
|
1970
|
Bobby Orr
|
Boston Bruins
|
D
|
1969
|
Serge Savard
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
D
|
1968
|
Glenn Hall
|
St. Louis Blues
|
G
|
1967
|
Dave Keon
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
C
|
1966
|
Roger Crozier
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
G
|
1965
|
Jean Beliveau
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
C
Canada’s NHL drought carries on
Canada's wait for another Stanley Cup continues, as Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers, and the rest of the hockey-crazed nation will have to wait another year.
After overcoming a series deficit only twice matched in league history to force a Game 7, the Oilers’ comeback fell short with their loss in the Cup final. McDavid and his long-time teammate Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet when it counted most, despite a furious effort in the final moments.
The Oilers were the first team since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the final. However, they couldn’t join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only team to rally from that position to win the Cup and just the fifth to do so in any playoff round.
No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in 31 years, since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. The Oilers were denied their first title since 1990 and their sixth overall. This trip to the final ended in heartbreak for Edmonton, similar to their Game 7 loss to Carolina in 2006.
The team’s hopes rested on McDavid, who was held without a point in Game 7 but shined throughout most of the series. He was expected to become just the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the series MVP in a losing effort and the second skater after Reggie Leach in 1976.
Like Leach, McDavid led all postseason scorers, and his 42 points were five shy of the record set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985, during the Oilers' dynasty days.
