Who Won 2024 Stanley Cup Finals MVP? Find Out Who Was Awarded Conn Smythe This Year

This Edmonton Oilers player won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite the Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in Game 7

By Natasha Bose
Updated on Jun 25, 2024  |  11:25 AM IST |  9.1K
Who Won Conn Smythe? Oilers' Player Wins NHL's Playoff MVP Despite Loss

The winner-take-all contest thrilled fans as the Florida Panthers lifted the Stanley Cup, marking their first in franchise history. Despite Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and his team's efforts, Florida could not be denied the 2024 title.

Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history. 

McDavid, who went scoreless in Game 7 on Monday night, led all scorers with 42 points, five short of Wayne Gretzky's record of 47 set in 1985.

Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe for the 2024 Stanley Cup 

"It’s incredible," teammate Dylan Holloway said in an interview with the Associated Press, before the game. "There’s no shortage of words. He’s just so awesome. He brings it every single day, and when we need him the most, that’s when he plays the best. He’s obviously a really special player and a special guy, too."

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the NHL playoffs after an outstanding post-season that ended just short of winning the Stanley Cup.


The Oilers lost Game 7 of the Cup final 2-1 to Florida, who took the best-of-seven series 4-3. McDavid did not return to the ice to receive his individual award.

Edmonton was attempting a remarkable comeback, winning Games 4 and 5 after trailing 3-0 in the final. Despite the loss, McDavid’s record-breaking performance throughout the post-season stood out. The 27-year-old superstar scored eight goals and made 34 assists, leading the playoffs with 42 points.

McDavid is only the sixth player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy without winning the Stanley Cup. He joins Roger Crozier (1966), Glenn Hall (1968), Reggie Leach (1976), Ron Hextall (1987), and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003).

He’s also the second skater from a Stanley Cup-losing team to win the award after Leach. McDavid broke Wayne Gretzky’s playoff assists record of 31 and was five points short of Gretzky’s points record of 47 in a single post-season.


He scored four points (one goal, three assists) in Game 4 and repeated this feat (two goals, two assists) in Game 5, becoming the first player in Stanley Cup final history with consecutive four-point games.

McDavid was also the first in league history to score eight points in a two-game span of the same series. The six-foot-one, 194-pound center is the first player to have four different four-point games in a single Stanley Cup playoff run since the Oilers’ glory days of the 1980s.

Full list of Conn Smythe winners

The Conn Smythe has been awarded to the top playoff performer since 1965. The 2005 season had no winner due to the NHL lockout.

Year

Player

Team

Position

2023

Jonathan Marchessault

Vegas Golden Knights

RW

2022

Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche

D

2021

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning

G

2020

Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay Lightning

D

2019

Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues

C

2018

Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals

LW

2017

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins

C

2016

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins

C

2015

Duncan Keith

Chicago Blackhawks

D

2014

Justin Williams

Los Angeles Kings

RW

2013

Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks

RW

2012

Jonathan Quick

Los Angeles Kings

G

2011

Tim Thomas

Boston Bruins

G

2010

Jonathan Toews

Chicago Blackhawks

C

2009

Evgeni Malkin

Pittsburgh Penguins

C

2008

Henrik Zetterberg

Detroit Red Wings

C

2007

Scott Niedermayer

Anaheim Ducks

D

2006

Cam Ward

Carolina Hurricanes

G

2005

N/A

N/A

N/A

2004

Brad Richards

Tampa Bay Lightning

C

2003

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

G

2002

Nicklas Lidstrom

Detroit Red Wings

D

2001

Patrick Roy

Colorado Avalanche

G

2000

Scott Stevens

New Jersey Devils

D

1999

Joe Nieuwendyk

Dallas Stars

C

1998

Steve Yzerman

Detroit Red Wings

C

1997

Mike Vernon

Detroit Red Wings

G

1996

Joe Sakic

Colorado Avalanche

C

1995

Claude Lemieux

New Jersey Devils

RW

1994

Brian Leetch

New York Rangers

D

1993

Patrick Roy

Montreal Canadiens

G

1992

Mario Lemieux

Pittsburgh Penguins

C

1991

Mario Lemieux

Pittsburgh Penguins

C

1990

Bill Ranford

Edmonton Oilers

G

1989

Al MacInnis

Calgary Flames

D

1988

Wayne Gretzky

Edmonton Oilers

C

1987

Ron Hextall

Philadelphia Flyers

G

1986

Patrick Roy

Montreal Canadiens

G

1985

Wayne Gretzky

Edmonton Oilers

C

1984

Mark Messier

Edmonton Oilers

C

1983

Billy Smith

New York Islanders

G

1982

Mike Bossy

New York Islanders

RW

1981

Butch Goring

New York Islanders

C

1980

Bryan Trottier

New York Islanders

C

1979

Bob Gainey

Montreal Canadiens

LW

1978

Larry Robinson

Montreal Canadiens

D

1977

Guy Lafleur

Montreal Canadiens

RW

1976

Reggie Leach

Philadelphia Flyers

RW

1975

Bernie Parent

Philadelphia Flyers

G

1974

Bernie Parent

Philadelphia Flyers

G

1973

Yvan Cournoyer

Montreal Canadiens

RW

1972

Bobby Orr

Boston Bruins

D

1971

Ken Dryden

Montreal Canadiens

G

1970

Bobby Orr

Boston Bruins

D

1969

Serge Savard

Montreal Canadiens

D

1968

Glenn Hall

St. Louis Blues

G

1967

Dave Keon

Toronto Maple Leafs

C

1966

Roger Crozier

Detroit Red Wings

G

1965

Jean Beliveau

Montreal Canadiens

C

Canada’s NHL drought carries on

Canada's wait for another Stanley Cup continues, as Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers, and the rest of the hockey-crazed nation will have to wait another year.

After overcoming a series deficit only twice matched in league history to force a Game 7, the Oilers’ comeback fell short with their loss in the Cup final. McDavid and his long-time teammate Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet when it counted most, despite a furious effort in the final moments.

The Oilers were the first team since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the final. However, they couldn’t join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only team to rally from that position to win the Cup and just the fifth to do so in any playoff round.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in 31 years, since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. The Oilers were denied their first title since 1990 and their sixth overall. This trip to the final ended in heartbreak for Edmonton, similar to their Game 7 loss to Carolina in 2006.

The team’s hopes rested on McDavid, who was held without a point in Game 7 but shined throughout most of the series. He was expected to become just the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the series MVP in a losing effort and the second skater after Reggie Leach in 1976.

Like Leach, McDavid led all postseason scorers, and his 42 points were five shy of the record set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985, during the Oilers' dynasty days.

