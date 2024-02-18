Who Won the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest? Details Inside

The slam dunk competition was a joy to watch even though the big names of the game were missing.

Mac McClung took home his second Slam Dunk Contest trophy in a row and buoyed the fans with his dunking.

All four contestants were up for it and entertained the fans big time.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin went out quicker than they would have thought whereas Jaylen Brown was defeated by McClung in the final.

The judges, who were jeered by the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd, may have been the Slam Dunk Contest's low point.

Legendary Indiana Pacers players Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman served as judges, along with Hall of Famers Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, and Dominique Wilkins.

While boos were directed at Brown during one of his dunks featuring YouTuber Kai Cenat and teammate Jayson Tatum, the Indianapolis crowd applauded McClung.

ALSO READ: Who Won the NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest? Scores and Details Inside

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Total Points

With an average of 48.8, Jaylen Brown had the highest score in the first round of dunks.

Advertisement

It was an easy windmill dunk, a tribute to Dominique Wilkins, one of the judges. The crowd was electrified by the windmill dunk, to say the least.

But Mac McClung's impressive reverse dunk was the best dunk of the round.

He cleared a person to grab the ball, toss it, and then catch it once more for a dunk. Despite being a brand-new slam, it only received 48.0 points.

The audience jeered at the judges and the score.

In the second round, Jacob Toppin performed better, landing a reverse 360 between-the-legs dunk.

It was insufficient, though, as Mac McClung and Jaylen Brown's second dunks were sufficient to get them to the final. McClung scored 49.7 points, while Brown scored 47.6.

Jaylen Brown must have been booed but he was quick to get the audience by his side by paying tribute to Terrence Clark, a Kentucky player who lost his life in a traffic accident in 2021.

As he dunked with his left hand in his final slam, he also sent a message to his haters who never miss a chance to troll him on social media.

McClung, however, really went all out with two jams that displayed his vertical.

In the opening slam of the championship round, he dunked on two opponents. In the second, he jumped over Shaquille O'Neal, earning the team 50 points.

Amazingly, he didn’t use his hand to push Shaq off.

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Prize Money

Mac McClung will receive $105,000 as the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest winner in 2024.

For competing in the competition, Jaylen Brown will receive $55,000, while Jacob Toppin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. will receive $20,000 apiece.

When asked if he thought McClung might tie Nate Robinson's record for the most Slam Dunk Contest victories the following year.

Though he's not sure, he has a year to consider it and create history.

ALSO READ: NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024: Format, Judges and the Rules