Who Won the NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest? Scores and Details Inside

The 3-Point Contest has been one of the highlights of the NBA All-Star Weekend in recent years.

For many fans, it has become more entertaining than the Slam Dunk Contest, which has become less exciting because of the star players not taking part in it.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard has the chance to win the prestigious 3-Point Contest twice in a row.

While six other players are vying for their first 3-Point honor, Karl-Anthony Towns is hoping to win his second.

Here's the full list of participants:

1. Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

2. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

3. Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

5. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

6. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

7. Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

8. Malik Beasley (Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Scores and Results

First Round

Trae Young: 26 points

Damian Lillard: 26 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 26 points

Lauri Markkanen: 25 points

Jalen Brunson: 24 points

Donovan Mitchell: 21 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 26 points

Malik Beasley: 20 points

As a result, Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and Malik Beasley are out.

A 30-second tiebreaker round will be shot by Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, and Trae Young.

With every player scoring at least 20 points, the first round was one to remember.

Since three players advanced to the championship round out of the four who scored 26 points, a tiebreaker was required.

With 26 points, Trae Young set the tone and put pressure on Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Malik Beasley, and Jalen Brunson.

With 20 points, Beasley had the lowest score, followed by Brunson and Markkanen, who both scored 26 points.

Tiebreaker Round

Trae Young: 15 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 12 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 16 points

Damian Lillard: 16 points

As a result, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young advance to the championship round, while Tyrese Haliburton is eliminated.

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Winner

Final Round

Karl-Anthony Towns: 24 points

Trae Young: 24 points

Damian Lillard: 26 points

The 2024 3-Point Contest was won by Damian Lillard for the second consecutive year.

With 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone for the last round, and Trae Young also managed 24.

In the last seconds, Lillard had only scored 24 points, but he hit the game-winning money shot to secure two more points and the victory.

