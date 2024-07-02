‘Who’s That?’: Viral Hawk Tuah Girl Says She Has Never Heard of NFL Star Antonio Brown Before

Hailey Welch, the Hawk Tuah Girl, recently became the most popular meme template. She went viral for her funny pickup line for an intimate move. The clip led her to Brianna Lapaglia’s Plan Bri Uncut podcast. During her conversation, Welch revealed she hasn’t heard of NFL star Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial NFL stars. He often finds himself in the middle of social media controversies. His provocative tweets never fail to spark debates. Fans expected the Hawk Tuah Girl to be familiar with the former Steelers wide receiver.

Hawk Tuah Girl on Antonio Brown

The Hawk Tuah girl talked about how her life changed after the interview night. Her alcohol-powered response has helped her build a fandom. Brianna Lapaglia included a segment called Who Would You Hawk Tuah on her podcast.

The host named many celebrities before Antonio Brown’s name popped up. She was hoping to get some controversial content out of the moment. Hawk Tuah girl, however, had other plans. “Who’s that?” she responded.

Lapaglia had assumed that Welch would undoubtedly know who Brown was. Brianna confirmed Welch’s friend that he is a football player. “I’mma have to say no to that,” Hawk Tuah girl quipped, totally unmoved by Brown’s stardom.

Hailey Welch shared some of the weird requests she has received from fans. Someone offered the Hawk Tuah girl $600 for spitting in a jar. She earns from the merchandise sales done by his acquaintances. Welch is still figuring out ways to handle the attention she is getting.

Antonio Brown reacts to Hawk Tuah girl

Antonio Brown shared the podcast clip on his X handle. “I’ll post anyway@BChickenfry, She famous famous it cool. Love me some Hawk Tua #CTESPN,” Brown wrote. The retired NFL star proved his love for memes yet again.