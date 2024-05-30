Why Are Blackhawks Fans Mostly ‘Ice Cold’ and Aggressive In NHL? New Study Reveals

Hockey fans are regarded as among the most enthusiastic in all of sports. Whether you're in the TD Garden in Boston or the Bell Centre in Montreal, there's nothing quite like seeing the action on the ice live. According to a new study, the Blackhawks are the league's most boisterous supporters. According to casinos.org, Blackhawks fans reported being the most ‘aggressive’ in the NHL.

3000 NHL fans took the survey

To compile their list, the organization distributed a survey to 3,000 NHL fans in the United States and Canada, asking them about their sportsmanship actions. That included questions on the frequency of booing, cheering for the rival team's injuries, trash-talking on the opposing team's social media platforms, refusing to apologize for previous negative behavior, and a general lack of empathy for the opposing team.

They then took all of that information and combined it into an "ice cold" index. On the "ice cold" index, Blackhawks supporters scored 96.9 points out of 100. Avalanche supporters came in second with 94.0. The Ottawa Senators had the "warmest" home crowd, with a score of 5.5 on the index.

The Colorado Avalanche supporters, who rank second overall with a score of 94, are rated most terrifying because of their behavior. Among the 45.5% who actively participate in mischievous behavior, more than half (57.6%) have no guilt about their negative attitudes. A further 45.5% admit to not stressing the opposition team's losses.

Approximately one in four (27%) supporters admit to celebrating when a rival player is hurt, whereas 72.5% condemn the opposing club and their followers. The Colorado Avalanche put the 'ice cold' in an avalanche!

Here’s how the survey went

A significant reason Blackhawks supporters scored so high: 22.2% of supporters admitted to fighting with rival team fans (the highest percentage in the NHL), while 46% claimed they did not regret their previous unsportsmanlike behavior. This is how the group weighted their index.

Participated in physical fights – 25%

Cheers for injuries – 15%

Engages in poor behaviors (trash-talking, taunting, etc.) – 15%

Doesn’t regret poor behaviors – 15%

Lacks empathy for the opposing team’s loss – 15%

High booing frequency – 5%

Trash-talks on the opposing team’s social media accounts – 5%

Self-rated sportsmanship ranking – 5%

