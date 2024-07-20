Why Are Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman Fighting Over Trademark Dispute? All About Legal Battle for No. 8

Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman are currently in the news for the trademark dispute revolving around Jersey number eight. The Ravens quarterback had filed two appeals against Aikman’s company FL101, where the latter serves as a director.

Since then fans alike have been wondering the exact cause of their legal dispute for No. 8. Let us explain more details about it right away!

Why are Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman fighting over a trademark dispute?

According to a recent development, ESPN's Michael Rothstein has disclosed that both quarterbacks are fighting a battle for the number eight. Not only that, Lamar Jackson has already filed two appeals against Aikman and his brand on July 9.

The appeal claims that Jackson has put in years of effort to build his brand around the No. 8. Additionally, the number has become synonymous with his name as the player has been using it since his college days. Furthermore, the 27-year-old player also has a few trademarks and the No. 8 is one among them, although it is still in pending status.

On the contrary, Aikman recently used the same number by spelling it out as Eight. It is important to note that the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s company FL101 currently owns nine variations of the trademark with the same number.

Nonetheless, Jackson and his team expressed concern about the same, aiming to prevent any brand-related confusion. They have appealed, suggesting that the FL101 brand must refrain from using the number eight for their apparel and bags.

Moreover, the complaint states that: “Jackson has expended considerable time, effort, and expense in promoting, advertising, and popularizing the number 8 in connection with his personality and fame."

A look into Lamar Jackson’s journey with the Baltimore Ravens since 2018

Initially being picked by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Lamar Jackson has been loyal to the franchise to date. The quarterback has amassed numerous career highlights and awards, including being named NFL Most Valuable Player twice, earning First-team All-Pro honors twice, and making the Pro Bowl three times.

Moreover, just last year, the Ravens and Jackson reportedly signed a five-year, $260 million contract deal that included $185 million in total guarantees. In the 2023 season, he achieved 3,678 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, resulting in an impressive quarterback rating of 102.7.

