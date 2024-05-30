Why Are Mets Cutting off Jorge Lopez? All You Need to Know about Reliever’s Ejection

The New York Mets will let go of Jorge Lopez after he threw his cap and glove into the stands when he got kicked out of a game at Citi Field on Wednesday.

The Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, said the outburst was "not acceptable" and that they would deal with it in-house. Lopez showed no regret for his actions.

Why did Jorge Lopez throw his gloves?

During a tie game that turned into a six-run lead for the Dodgers, Mets reliever Jorge Lopez lost his temper. He gave up a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani and then got into a shouting match with third-base umpire Ramon DeJesus over a check swing by Freddie Freeman. This led to Lopez being thrown out of the game.

After everything went wrong, Lopez took off his shirt and threw his glove into the crowd behind the Mets' dugout. The Mets lost to the Dodgers 10-3 in front of a huge crowd, almost 23,890 fans on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza’s thoughts on Lopez’s behavior

After umpire Ramon De Jesus threw out New York Mets pitcher Jorge Lopez, it wasn't clear why they were arguing. Even after getting kicked out, Lopez had a lot to say and had to be led to the dugout by manager Carlos Mendoza.

After the game, Mendoza commented on Lopez's behavior saying, “What we saw out of Lopez, that’s not acceptable. We will address that internally here.” Lopez also spoke after Mendoza's comments. Soon after, news came out that Lopez would be designated for assignment, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

"I don’t regret it," Lopez said. "I think I’ve been looked at like the worst teammate probably in the whole f****ng MLB. Whatever happened, happened. Whatever they want to do,” Lopez went on to say, unapologetic of his actions.

"I’ll be here tomorrow if they want me, whatever they want me to do. I’m going to keep doing this thing. I’m healthy and whatever they want to do," he continued.

Right now, the worst team in MLB is the Chicago White Sox with a record of 15-41, but the Mets have looked just as bad in their last 19 games.

It makes sense that López is upset, especially after he lost the game by giving up three runs (two earned) in a 5-2 defeat to the Dodgers over 10 innings on Tuesday. He, then, allowed two earned runs in just one-third of an inning on Wednesday after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer.

The Mets have had a terrible time recently, and things got even worse on Wednesday. After the game, they had a team meeting because shortstop Francisco Lindor asked for it, according to DiComo.

On the injury side, first baseman Pete Alonso got hit by a pitch on his right hand and had to leave the game. The X-rays didn't show anything bad, but they are waiting for the results of a CT scan. Also, Mets closer Edwin Diaz had to go on the 15-day injured list because his right shoulder is hurt.

