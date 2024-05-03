Why Are Michael Jordan’s Eyes Yellow? Everything You Need To Know About Bulls’ Legend Condition

Fans first noticed Michael Jordan's yellowish eyes when the 2020 documentary The Last Dance debuted on screen. It was even speculated by some that Jordan might have hemolysis, hepatitis, or jaundice, but these are unfounded fears.



What did Robin Pena say?

It has been suggested by Robin Peña that Jordan may have a conjunctival pigmented lesion similar to melanosis. The Hall of Fame guard specifically has racial melanosis. Individuals with dark skin tend to have this type of pigmented lesion on their conjunctiva.

At the time the documentary was released, Jordan was 57 years old, and melanosis typically worsens with age. Peña clarified that although melanoma is not typically caused by the disease, those who have it should get screened annually just to be sure.

What did Dr. Val Phua Say?

Dr. Val Phua didn't diagnose Michael Jordan but she had her say on the condition as an ophthalmologist. "Yellow eyes should not be ignored because they are a sign of something more going on," Dr. Val Phua said, adding: "Yellowish discoloration of the eyes may be more obvious in a dark-skinned individual compared with someone who is fair-skinned."

Jordan’s Passion for Cigar-Smoking

Jordan has also talked about his passion for drinking alcohol and smoking cigars after retirement, both of which have negative effects on the body, including the eyes. He declared in 2005 that “I am releasing myself from the persona he had been projecting for so long. These are my favorite activities. My passions are what enable me to move from point A to point B. The sense of relaxation it brings me."

He added, "I'm not advocating for anything, or telling children to start drinking beer or smoking cigars. I like doing these kinds of things. My passion is this. These are a few of my favorite activities. I've reached the point where I'm reclaiming my life from the public eye and engaging in the activities I love."

Jordan Has Access to the Best Doctors in the World

Whatever the cause of his yellow eyes, Jordan most likely knows about it because he has access to the world's best physicians and medical care. It is entirely within his right to withhold his personal medical information from his fans.

