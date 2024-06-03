Why Are MLB Players Wearing Number 4 Patch on Their Jerseys? Find Out

Major League Baseball celebrated Lou Gehring Day on Sunday. This day marks both the anniversary of Gehrig's streak of playing in 2,130 consecutive games and his death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The ALS disease damages nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord. People usually live about two to five years after diagnosis, although this time period can vary.

Teams across the league honored the day by raising awareness and funds for research on Lou Gehrig's disease, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will continue the celebrations on Monday.

READ MORE: What does DFA mean in baseball and how is it different from getting waived? Find out

How did the teams celebrate Lou Gehrig Day?

The Diamondbacks wore "4 ALS" armbands along with patches to honor Gehrig during their game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday. Arizona's No. 4, Ketel Marte, hit two home runs, leading to a 5-4 victory.

The Diamondbacks will also donate $5 from each special event ticket sold to organizations focused on Lou Gehrig’s disease, including ALS Arizona, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Barrow Neurological Institute. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Gabe Tapia, a patient with ALS who is actively supporting the cause from ALS Arizona, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Doug Clough, an ambassador from the Muscular Dystrophy Association, will read Gehrig’s famous “Luckiest Man” speech.

Advertisement

Sunday marked the fourth annual Lou Gehrig Day in MLB.

READ MORE: Does MLB have a salary cap? Major League Baseball’s Luxury Tax explained

Who was Lou Gehrig?

Lou Gehrig started as the first baseman for the New York Yankees on June 2, 1925, at age 21, taking over from veteran Wally Pipp. Pipp, unfortunately, did not have the honor to play first base for the Yankees again.

Gehrig, on the other hand, became one of the greatest players known in baseball history, monikered as the Iron Horse. What’s even more impressive is the fact that during his 2,130 consecutive-game streak, starting the day before he took over the first base job, Gehrig never missed a game.

Fate spares none. Sadly, the very disease that’d later be coined after his own name, took his life on June 2, 1941. This disease, ALS, which later became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, progressively destroys the motor neurons that control voluntary muscle movement.

On the 80th anniversary of his death, MLB commemorated the first Lou Gehrig Day across baseball on June 2, 2021.

READ MORE: Where is every MLB team located? List of MLB teams and stadiums

History of the celebration of Lou Gehrig Day in MLB

In 2014, MLB and all 30 clubs supported the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, raising millions of dollars and leading to breakthroughs in the search for a cure. In 2017, MLB backed the ALS Association's "Home Health Initiative," providing in-home care to those affected by ALS, through the MLB Fights ALS campaign. This was a league-wide fundraising effort in early August of that year.

In 2019, MLB and all 30 clubs raised funds for five ALS organizations through the annual Winter Meetings Charity Auction. These organizations included the Healey Center for ALS (Massachusetts General Hospital), the ALS CURE Project, Project Main Street, the ALS Association, and the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

In 2021, MLB officially established Lou Gehrig Day. As 2nd June marked the 4th Lou Gehrig day, players, managers, coaches, and umpires wore decals featuring the number "4", Gehrig's number, in the style of the Yankees' uniform. Red "4-ALS" wristbands, commemorative base jewels, and lineup cards were also used during the games.

Advertisement

READ MORE: What happened to Zac Gallen? Diamondbacks stars hamstring injury update after mid-game exit vs Mets