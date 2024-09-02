Why Are MLB Players Wearing Yellow Ribbons and Wristbands? Find Out Meaning Behind the Gesture

The MLB players from all 30 clubs continued their nine-year-old tradition of wearing yellow ribbons and armbands to raise awareness about the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. The MLB along with all 30 clubs joined the local hospitals and communities dedicated to eradicating cancer as a disease affecting young people. The league had announced the day to be celebrated on September 1 on its website.

“For the ninth consecutive year, MLB and all 30 Clubs will raise awareness for childhood cancer in home ballparks during all games on Sunday, September 1st. All on-field personnel, including players, managers, coaches, and umpires will wear gold ribbon decals and wristbands during all games,” a statement on the MLB’s website read.

This also isn’t the first time that the players from the MLB were seen raising awareness for this campaign. They have been doing it for the past nine years starting in 2015. Moreover, this isn't the only campaign they have had to raise awareness for a particular disease.

In May 2023, last year, the league commissioned a green armband program to raise awareness for mental health. This campaign was inspired by the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher, Jean Ramirez, who committed suicide in January 2022.

Moreover, 22 of the 30 teams from MLB were last year selected to take part in a special donation program. As part of this campaign, teams from the New York Yankees to the Cleveland Guardians were asked to donate a VR headset or Nintendo Switch to a local children’s cancer hospital.

The reason why the MLB and several other clubs are so steadfast in raising awareness about childhood cancer is because a report found that in the United States, an estimated 9.620 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed from birth to 14 years. About 1,040 children are expected to die from this disease this year in 2024.

Even though the cancer rates for this age group have dropped drastically by 70 per cent from 1970 till 2020, it remains the leading cause of death among children. The most common types of cancer found in children from 0 to 14 are leukaemias, brain and other central nervous system (CNS) tumors, and lymphomas.

Moreover, children’s cancers are not treated like adult cancers. Pediatric oncology is a medical speciality focussed on the care of children. The treatment of the cancer depends on what stage the disease is. Common treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant.

And what are the causes of it? Unfortunately, the exact cause of cancer in children is unknown. Data reveals that about 8 to 10 per cent of all cancers in children are caused by an inherited genetic mutation (a genetic mutation that can be passed on from parents to children). So, raising awareness about this disease and starting treatment early is the best way to fight this disease.

