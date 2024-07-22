Why Are Raiders Not Allowed to Promote Southern California Return for Training Camp? Find Out

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning to Southern California without promoting their presence. Raiders once called Los Angeles Home from 1982 to 1994, maintained their gigantic popularity in SoCal and are now heading to Costa Mesa in Orange County for 18 days of training camp.

The Raiders cannot promote their presence as per the NFL policy. No newspaper ads, nor billboards, and radio commercials. Practices will not be open to fans, only some VIP season- ticket holders, sponsors, invited guests, are allowed at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, 40 miles south of SoFi stadium. Moreover, Mark Davis has delivered some peculiar comments on the location restrictions on teams. Find out why.

Raiders quietly heading for training camp to SoCal

The return of the Las Vegas Raiders is not so joyous return to southern California. They even kicked off their training camp for rookies on July 21st, Raiders set up their camp in Costa Mesa. Due to NFL policy, the Raiders are not allowed to promote their presence in SoCal in any way.

The league policy states that “Every club has an exclusive home territory extending 75 miles in all directions from the exterior corporate borders of the city for which it holds a franchise. If another club holds its preseason training camp within that exclusive territory then it cannot be marketed locally.”

The Rams and Chargers are well within their rights to forbid the Raiders from marketing in their entire territory. This doesn't mean the Owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis has to be happy about this. Mark Davis told ESPN, “That's where we're having camp, but the Chargers and Rams have the ability to block us from [promoting.] It's fine.” Davis paused. “It would be nice if all the fans could be there, but, whatever. Like I said, the Chargers and Rams have that ability.” however, this situation makes it all awkward, silent team building - Raider nation style.

About the Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders have captured three Super Bowl wins with dominating performances in all phases of the game. Las Vegas has welcomed the Raiders since their move with the Alligaint stadium in 2020, becoming the central hub for local fans.

Since the permanent relocation from St. Louis and San Diego, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have shared the territorial marketing or promoting rights to the area. The Raiders cannot promote their team nor can their fanbase watch the practice. This move was all part of the head coach, Antonio Pierce. However, it was something Peirce wanted to go after.