Why are Taylor Swift fans upset with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes posing for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS?

Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS recently released an Ad campaign, and Swifties are not happy about it. The ad campaign featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family.

Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes, who’s now in the inner circle of Taylor Swift, has received backlash for her participation in SKIMS’s ad. Here’s how Swifties reacted to the new SKIMS ad:

Why are Swifites not happy about Brittany Mahomes featuring in the new SKIMS ad campaign?

SKIMS is a brand owned by Kim Kardashian, who has a long-standing beef with Taylor Swift. The rift started when Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, back when they were married, released a song called ‘Famous.’

Also Read: After Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid thinks Taylor Swift is ‘doing too much, too soon’ with Travis Kelce: Report

In that song, Kanye West wrote, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that bit*h famous”. The beef that started back in 2016 is still intact, even when Kayne West divorced Kim Kardashian in 2022.

Now, if Taylor Swift has some problem with Kim, this means her fans also have a problem with her, thanks to the undying loyalty that Swifties brings to the table. Now, ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, the pop star has started to spend time with people around Travis more and more.

This included her closeness with Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. Every match that Taylor came to watch, Brittany was tagged along with her. Looks like, she’s a part of Taylor’s inner circle now.

Also Read: 'I might go somewhere south': Travis Kelce hints at Taylor Swift visit during Eras Tour stop in Argentina

Fans felt like Brittany Mahomes betrayed Taylor Swift

Swifties might be upset with Brittany Mahomes because they think that she has betrayed Taylor Swift. She was featured in SKIMS’s ad, a brand by Kim.

Everyone knows about the feud between Kim and Taylor Swift. However, Brittany still chose to collaborate with Kim's brand. This calls into question the loyalty that Patrick's wife has towards Taylor.

Fans were not happy with SKIMS’ latest collab with Brittany Mahomes, and they came forward, sharing their anger on the tweet posted by the SKIMS on X.

Also Read: 'It is a bit of a coincidence': Travis Kelce gives OFFICIAL STATEMENT on rumors that Taylor Swift’s attendance boosts his performance

“NO! Kardashians trying to get at TS anyway they can, You’ll never be her quality, ethics, morals. You’re all just Fake. Oppurtunists. 🤮total let down about Brittany.. dang. I’m seeing Mahomes totally differnet now. Wondering if she even mentioned this to Taylor? U know she didnt,” said a Swiftie.

Advertisement

“Why is she in anything. She’s not even the most famous gf of the team. NEXT,” said another fan who was clearly upset with Brittany.

“Way to pick some of the most awful people on the planet to pitch your garbage,” commented a fan who seemed angry at not just Brittany but SKIMS’s new offering.

“Betraying Taylor already lol,” a Swiftie commented, who seems pretty upset about the new feature seen in the latest ad campaign of SKIMS.

“Crazy that Mahomes married a 3”, tweeted a fan, taking a direct dig at Brittany Mahomes.

“The insufferable Krapdashians partnered with someone equally as awful,” another fan wrote who is angry at both Kim Kardashian as well as Brittany Mahomes.

Although some are excited for this new SKIMS collection, the majority of comments are from fans upset that Brittany Mahomes collaborated with someone Taylor Swift has feuded with in the past.

Also Read: Travis Kelce has spent a lot of money to convince Taylor Swift he is ‘serious about being a husband and a father’: Report

Advertisement

Do you think it was justified of Brittany Mahomes to be a part of SKIMS’ new ad campaign knowing how close she is to Taylor Swift now? Nevertheless, do you think Taylor will limit her closeness with Brittany after this?