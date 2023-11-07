Why are there no NBA games scheduled for today, 7th November 2023?

On November 7, the NBA intentionally paused their usually packed season. They've gone for a clear schedule that day in an attempt to inspire fans to participate in the US Elections, showcasing their commitment to equal rights and creating social change.

This action aligns with the progressive initiatives they started after their players publicly supported the movements for Black rights in the summer of 2020, as Cavanaugh highlights.

In addition to this unusual break, the NBA is also planning active campaigning on election day. They will disseminate valuable voting-related information, Cavanaugh further explained.

The NBA's Election Day promotion includes spotlighting its teams' contributions to the election process.

Numerous NBA teams offer their arenas as voting locations and polling stations, concluded Cavanaugh.

NBA's initiatives to promote fan Voting on Election Day

To stir fans to vote on Election Day, the NBA actively endorsed nonpartisan civic participation and inspired fans to scheme their voting plan for the forthcoming midterm elections.

Distributing information on their respective state's voting procedures and deadlines, the league along with its teams urges everyone to disseminate this information amongst family and friends, ensuring they are all equipped with a voting plan.

Aiding in electoral proceedings, the NBA not only popularized the election-related endeavors of its teams but also many NBA teams are permitting the use of their arenas as polling stations and voting sites.

The league's social justice coalition further enhances these voter engagement efforts of the NBA in sync with the current election.

In the meantime, the NBA administration continues its exploration of augmenting this current drive for ensuing elections.

Recent changes and upcoming highlights in the NBA Schedule

For the second consecutive year, the NBA has maintained a blank schedule on Election Day, having previously canceled its lineup for November 8, 2022.

Election Day now joins the roster of infrequent off-days in the NBA calendar, from October through June, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and the NCAA men's basketball championship day.

On Monday, a striking 24 out of 30 NBA teams were in action, as part of an adrenaline-charged 12-game line-up.

Notable among them was the nail-biting match wherein the Miami Heat clinched a 108-107 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In particular, Heat center Bam Adebayo delivered an exceptional performance, with a triple-double comprising 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, propelling his team to triumph.

The NBA geared up for a bustling 14-game return on Wednesday, with a pair of thrilling face-offs stealing the spotlight: the Golden State Warriors taking on the Denver Nuggets, and the Boston Celtics vying against the Philadelphia 76ers.

