Why are Trailblazers filing protest to challenge the loss to Thunder? Details inside

According to sources informing ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are protesting with the league office, disputing their recent 111-109 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The Blazers argument centers on a key moment in the game's final seconds.

They claim that their head coach, Chauncey Billups, was evident in his timeout signal before an official penalizing Malcolm Brogdon for a double-dribble when there were 15.6 seconds left and Portland was in the lead at 109-108.

However, the game wasn’t without its share of controversy. As the clock dwindled to under 20 seconds, Malcolm Brogdon found himself cornered near midcourt. After resuming his dribble post-halt, officials slapped him with a double-dribble.

This incident, coupled with the unacknowledged timeout, incensed Blazers' coach Chauncey Billups, subsequently costing him two technical fouls, leading to his expulsion from the game.

The Blazers argue that the main issue was the clear attempt by Chauncey Billups to call a timeout, which regrettably wasn't recognized. The aftermath of the double-dribble incensed Billups, resulting in his ejection from the game after receiving two technical fouls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capitalized on the free throw, followed by Jalen Williams nailing a jumper in the following play, leading the Thunder to a nail-biting victory of 111-109.

Reacting to the intense situation, Billups stated, "We've got timeouts." He added that usually, referees are on alert for such instances.

He expressed frustration, stating, "I’m at half court, calling for a timeout. It's frustrating given how hard my guys played. It’s such an exasperating play."

Controversial ending: Referee's perspective on denied timeout and Billups' ejection

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder's guard, successfully scored one of the two free throws to balance the score, followed by Jalen Williams hitting a clutch mid-range jumper, securing the victory for Thunder with only two seconds to spare.

Referring to an interview through a pool report, Bill Kennedy, the crew chief, clarified that due to his focus on the ongoing play, he could not grant Coach Billups' timeout request as it was challenging to hear or see it.

Kennedy explained, "The referee in the prime position, was adjudicating the double teaming immediately in front of him. This made it strenuous for him firstly to hear, and secondly, to notice a coach calling for a timeout from behind him."

He added, "His training guides him to officiate the play till its conclusion. Post a double dribble occurrence, he accurately flagged the double dribble, leading to the execution of technical fouls."

Moreover, Kennedy stated that Billups was fined his first technical foul for making physical contact with a referee. The subsequent technical foul stemmed from his aggressive pursuit of the referee.

