Why Are Travis And Jason Kelce Not Releasing New Heights Episode On Wednesday July 17, 2024? Find Out

Fans of the famous podcast, New Heights, were left baffled when the latest episode, which was expected on Wednesday, July 17, was missing its lead hosts, Travis and Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers are known for their on- and off-field friendship, despite being rivals on the field.

The dynamic duo were notably absent, sparking curiosity and concern among their fans and listeners. This unexpected absence of the Kelce brothers has left many listeners wondering what could have caused them to miss their regular podcast. So, what are the possible reasons behind the sudden absence of the Kelce brothers? Let us dive into this.

The Kelce brothers’ unexpected absence

Fans and listeners of the New Heights podcast were surprised when Travis and Jason Kelce unexpectedly didn't show up for their usual Wednesday episode on July 17. The famous NFL stars, known for their dynamic discussions and behind-the-scenes NFL stories, left their audience hanging this week.

So what's the deal? It's not like the Kelce brothers to miss out on the show without a good reason. Some die-hard fans think that Travis Kelce might be tied up with extra training as he is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. On the other hand, Jason Kelce could be caught up with team duties with the Philadelphia Eagles. Other theories suggest that the brothers are planning something big, or maybe a surprise guest! The exact reason for their absence is still unknown.

The famous podcast New Heights

The famous podcast known as New Heights is hosted by NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. This podcast is an absolute gem for anyone who loves football and a good laugh. Every episode feels like two brothers hanging out, who just happen to be professional NFL players.

They talk about everything from game highlights to their personal stories, which include losing Super Bowl rings in tubs of chili, discussions about Taylor Swift, and visits to the White House. Recently, on July 3, the brothers announced on the podcast, “The show is going on hiatus.” The reason for this hiatus is still unknown.