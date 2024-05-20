Why are Vegas Golden Knights the most hated team in the NHL? Find out



Few Vegas Golden Knights fans recall the days of the Detroit Red Wings. Going back to the 1990s, the Red Wings were the most despised team due to their success. They were constant winners, always acquiring the greatest players, whether Brendan Shanahan or Sergei Federov. Back then, the Red Wings were IT. Heck, the Red Wings were given the nickname "Hockeytown".

The Vegas Golden Knights are the current Stanley Cup winners. They're the new squad that everyone dislikes, owing to their continuous success. Let’s see why is the team hated this much.

Why are the Vegas Golden Knights the most hated team in the NHL?

With Bill Foley establishing a winning culture in Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights have grown into a successful team similar to the original Red Wings. Granted, they do not have as many Stanley Cups as Detroit, and it is unlikely that they will win as many. However, the groundwork is in place for a good run.

That is why general manager Kelly McCrimmon acquired players such as Anthony Mantha, Noah Hanifin, and Tomas Hertl. With the club in win-now mode, the Golden Knights simply reload. They are more concerned with winning another Stanley Cup than with acquiring draft selections. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When you win everyone hates you

When a team achieves success, it becomes the envy of the NHL. With successful transactions and a winning culture, many hockey fans wish they had something similar. In the short span, Vegas Golden Knights have cemented themselves as one of the best NHL teams in the league. It has made them constant targets around the fans and even other NHL teams as well.

Other fans frequently express their conviction that the Knights are only successful in the playoffs because they can avoid the league's cap limits. According to a post published last month on Oilers Nation, captain Mark Stone's "magic recovery" in time for Game 1 against the Jets came after spending the last three months of the season on long-term injured reserve following back surgery. For the record, the Knights did everything by the book.

There are other stupid reasons to cheer against Vegas: The knights wear awful golden helmets. Their sweaters glitter. Then there's the rivalry with the San Jose Sharks. It began early in the Knights' existence, and the clubs routinely mock each other on social media every season, including recent banter when the Sharks publicly urged the Dallas Stars to "play that Hawkey & BEAT VEGAS."

But at the end of the day, no matter how you feel about Vegas, one thing is certain: The Golden Knights have a chance to put their names on Lord Stanley’s Cup beginning Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

READ MORE: What Happened To Brock Boeser? Find Out As Canucks Forward To Miss Game 7 Against Edmonton Oilers