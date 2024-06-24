‘Why Are You Gay?’: Dan Bilzerian Takes a Jab at Jimmy Butler for Exiting Poker Table After Doubling His Money

The NBA world was taken aback by Jimmy Butler's unexpected turn-up at the Hustlers Casino poker table. The Miami Heat sensation's weekend took a thrilling turn when he quickly multiplied his money. However, his decision to leave the game early was not well-received by Dan Bilzerian, provoking a public call-out.

Renowned poker pro, Bilzerian, pointed out that Butler was eager to exit the game as soon as he scored a big win.

Bilzerian criticized the 34-year-old's action during the live stream, saying, “That basketball player wanted to leave so bad once he doubled up. He was ready to hit the f***ing door”.

He then asked, "Gay, why are you gay? should have said that to him. Why are you Gay?”

Bilzerian parodied Butler for his premature exit from the game. He also expressed his frustration at spending two idle hours watching others gamble.

Jimmy Butler's calculated risks and surprise moves in poker win

The victorious Jimmy Butler took measured risks to safeguard his winnings after his recent win in poker. By the time Sunday morning rolled around, Butler had accumulated around $200,000 in winnings without indulging in any dangerous gambles. He even generously shared a fraction of his earnings with the other players at the table in the Los Angeles casino before making his exit.

Bilzerian, a professional poker player, struggled to make sense of what happened. The 43-year-old likely expected Butler to employ a more unpredictable strategy during the event, so Butler's unconventional approach seemed to greatly perturb him.

Nonetheless, Butler's choices were justified. Given the substantial amount of prize money, it makes sense that he would choose to prioritize skill over greed. However, winning such a significant prize did come at a considerable cost for the NBA star.

Other notable players participating at the table included professional streamer Ninja, Jon Vlogs, and Chris Eubank Jr.

