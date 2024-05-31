'Why Are You so Obsessed...': Islam Makhachev's Manager Ali Abdelaziz Once Again Slams Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 302

We are just a few hours away from the colossal pay-per-view event UFC 302, where the UFC lightweight champion will defend his title against one of the most formidable veterans of the lightweight division, former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

Fans are buzzing with excitement for this lightweight clash, where everything is at stake for both fighters. Each has promised that the fight will conclude within three rounds. Dustin Poirier has predicted a knockout, while Islam Makhachev has forecasted a submission victory within the same timeframe.

Besides Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachevir, another huge star has been stirring the pot ahead of UFC 302. This fighter is none other than the former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who is gearing up for a comeback. McGregor aims to climb back up the rankings and will make his highly anticipated return at the UFC 303 pay-per-view this summer.

Conor McGregor has been vocally critical of both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier in the lead-up to their bout at UFC 302. McGregor has historical beef with these fighters, particularly stemming from his rivalry with team Khabib Nurmagomedov, which also involves team Islam Makhachev—a rivalry that ranks among the sport's most intense.

Recently, McGregor responded to and mocked a fan's post about Makhachev possibly suffering from a staph infection before their championship match at UFC 302.

McGregor retweeted the fan's post about Makhachev's leg and commented, "Staph again. This inbred, however, lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya's are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the first."

Ali Abdelaziz Slams Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not appreciate Conor McGregor's recent remarks about his client ahead of the important title defense at UFC 302.

Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter X, tagging Conor McGregor and harshly criticized him for targeting Islam Makhachev. He also mocked McGregor, asserting that he could never match Makhachev's level.

Ali Abdelaziz tweeted, "Conor McGregor why are you so obsessed with Islam? You'll never be like him, the pound-for-pound king. You can only be under his b*lls. Buy the pay-per-view Saturday, b*tch."

