Why Becky Lynch Couldn’t Tell Mother About Her Dreams of Becoming Pro Wrestler? Find Out

Becky Lynch aspired to be a pro wrestler from a very young age, but she found it extremely difficult to reveal this to her mother. In her heart of hearts, she knew that her mother would not approve of it, and it would quash her dreams.

But why was that? According to Becky, the condition of women wrestling in the United States at that time made her rethink taking pro wrestling as a profession. While speaking in an interview with NFL Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman on “Games with Names,” Becky said that her mother asked her what she wanted to do after college or if she wanted to get a real job.

Becky said that she wanted to try her hand at wrestling, but the state of women's wrestling in those days made her think twice about it.

"The women weren't treated as the athletes and the stars that we are today [in the United States]. There was still a lot of, you know, pillow fights and all that kind of jazz, and bra and panties matches..They weren't taken seriously. Nobody was eyeballing them to [the] main event."

Becky said that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do that. She drifted more towards wrestling promotions in Japan, where women were better than men, and they put up some very good matches.

“I wanted to do was these obscured promotions in Japan, where the women were better than any man that I'd ever seen. They were kicking the s*** out of each other. But I also couldn't show my Ma that!” Becky said. She also once revealed that before taking wrestling as a profession, she had a harsh time when she indulged in alcoholism, but wrestling helped her give it up.

She moved to Ireland to train as a wrestler under Fergal Devitt and Paul Tracey. She began her training with her brother in 2002. Five months later, she made her professional debut under the ring name Rebecca Knox.

From 2005 to 2006, she wrestled at independent wrestling promotions before coming to a grinding halt because of a legit head injury. The injury, according to Becky, gave her painful headaches, and it was later found out that there was possible damage to her eighth cranial nerve.

However, she marked a return to the squared circle in 2013 when she signed a deal with WWE. Starting with NXT for two years, Becky made her main roster transition on July 13, 2015, on RAW along with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

The rest we know is history. She went on to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Backlash in 2016 and since then has held the title six times. At present, Becky is a free agent, as her contract with WWE expired in May 2024. She also hasn’t revealed her next move so far.

