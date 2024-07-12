Why Booker T Doesn't Want John Cena To Win His 17th WWE Championship; Details Inside

John Cena has announced his retirement from WWE by the end of 2025. That means Cena has one and a half years in his kitty to script history to win his 17th WWE title. At present, Cena is tied up with Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Championships, and there are good chances of the Cenation leader winning his 17th title, if not for long but for a short period.

However, WWE legend Booker T has reservations about Cena winning the title in his last run. According to the Hall of Famer, if he were at the helm of affairs in WWE, he wouldn’t put the belt on John Cena.

Why Booker T doesn’t want Cena to win the WWE Championship for the 17th time?

Speaking on the Hall of Fame, Booker T said that he would hesitate to put the title on John Cena because if he wins it, he will have to defend it continuously which might not be possible for the 16-time WWE Champion.

"I wouldn't put the title on him, just because it's the farewell tour," Booker said. "I wouldn't do it, because if you put it on him, he's gonna have to defend it. He's gonna have to go out and perform,” he said.

The Hall of Famer stated that John Cena defending the WWE Championship on a part-time basis is something he himself wouldn’t do because he called out The Rock for doing it. That would be kind of hypocritical,” Booker T said.

However, in recent years, Cena has indeed acknowledged that he does regret his comments about The Rock when he called him a part-time wrestler. This had also caused a serious difference between the two during their rivalry in 2011-2012. Once Cena himself became a part-timer and made sporadic appearances in WWE, his stance has now changed completely.

Booker T doesn’t see Cena to do 30 matches a year

While speaking at the press conference of Money In The Bank 2024 on July 7, Cena had said that he has 30-40 matches planned in his final run in WWE. Booker T however, believes that Cena doesn't want to or has to compete in 30 matches in a year.

"I don't even see John Cena having 30 matches. I see John making 30 appearances, but I don't see him having 30 matches. It's not something that John Cena really, really needs to do,” he said.

He mentioned that Cena is best utilized as a special attraction, which would preserve his aura in front of the fans. The Hall of Famer concluded by saying that Cena is already on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and has nothing left to prove in his final run in WWE.

