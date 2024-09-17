Why Brandin Podziemski is Enjoying Warriors' Status as Underdogs in NBA? All You Need to Know

Those who doubt Brandin Podziemski's Warriors—who are predicted to win 43.5 games and miss the playoffs this coming season—should keep writing them off. This is what the Warriors youngster wants.

Podz was questioned about an NBA coach who compared the aging Warriors to a faded rock group during a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. The coach's identity was withheld. After batting practice at Oracle Park, the second-year guard appeared to still be high on adrenaline.

"We don't love to hear that, but we love to hear that in the fact that we're going to do something that no one expects us to do," he said.

"They don't think we're the Warriors that we were before, and for us, I think it's just the best feeling when you don't have anything to lose, and you just go out and prove people wrong. There's a bunch of guys with that mentality that thrive off proving people wrong. I know Steph [Curry] is one of those guys. To be alongside him in the backcourt, and with our other guys, we're excited to prove people wrong."

Given that he displayed glimpses of his potential as a premier playmaker and shooter as a rookie, the second-year guard is anticipated to play a significant role in Golden State's offense this season. In a previous interview, Podz disclosed that he anticipates attempting ten three-pointers per game this season, essentially stepping in for Klay Thompson, who signed a free-agent contract to join the Mavericks.

Advertisement

The Warriors governor Joe Lacob, head coach Steve Kerr, and other open speakers, who have discussed Podziemski's development as Curry's successor, have also showered the 21-year-old with praise.

Due to his growing popularity among the Warriors, Podz has earned the coveted title of "untouchable" in trade negotiations with All-Stars like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.

Podz now has the responsibility to live up to the hype. On October 23, the Warriors play the Blazers in the season opener.

ALSO READ: Brandin Podziemski Spill Beans on What Golden State Warriors Owner Told Him During Klay Thompson Trade Saga