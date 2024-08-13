Why Breaking Missed the Cut for the 2028 Olympics: Full List of Sports for L.A Games

The Paris Olympics concluded after 16 days of intense competition, highlighted by Team USA’s gold medal victory in women’s basketball. Traditional crowd-pleasers like swimming and gymnastics once again captured global attention.

However, the event’s standout new addition, breaking, brought a fresh and unique energy to the Games.

Breaking, a competitive dance rooted in hip-hop culture, made its Olympic debut in Paris and quickly became a fan favorite. The sport’s dynamic and energetic performances left many wondering if it would return in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Unfortunately, despite its success, breaking will not be included in the Los Angeles Games.

What’s Leaving the Olympics in 2028?

Breaking:

Although breaking brought excitement and innovation to Paris, it won’t be part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. This decision has disappointed many who hoped to see the sport become a regular fixture in future Games.

Boxing:

While breaking is officially out, boxing’s future is uncertain. Due to ongoing corruption issues within the International Boxing Association (IBA), boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics is still up in the air. If a new governing body isn’t found, boxing could be excluded from the Los Angeles Games, marking a significant shift for a sport that has been a mainstay since 1948.

New Sports for the 2028 LA Olympics

Despite these departures, the 2028 Olympics will introduce six new sports, including two making their Olympic debut.

Flag Football:

Flag football will debut in the Olympics with both men’s and women’s divisions. The sport features fast-paced, five-on-five games played on a 50-yard field. Its introduction is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the Games.

Squash:

Squash, a racquet sport played in a four-walled court, will also make its Olympic debut in 2028. After years of lobbying by the World Squash Federation, the sport will finally be included. Like flag football, squash will be an optional sport, which means it may not return after the Los Angeles Games.

Returning Sports in 2028

Several sports that were absent in Paris will make a comeback in Los Angeles.

Baseball and Softball:

Baseball and softball, both popular in past Olympics, will return in 2028 after being left out of the Paris Games. Baseball became a permanent Olympic sport in 1992 but was dropped after 2008, only to be reinstated in Tokyo 2020. Softball, first introduced in 1996, shares a similar history and will also return. Interestingly, softball games will be held in Oklahoma City, not Los Angeles.

Lacrosse:

Lacrosse will return to the Olympics for the first time since 1908. The sport will feature 6-on-6 tournaments, marking the first time in over 120 years that Olympic medals will be awarded in lacrosse.

Cricket:

Cricket, last played in the 1900 Paris Olympics, is also making a return. Although the format details are still under wraps, teams will compete to become only the second nation to win Olympic gold in cricket, following Great Britain.

Permanent Sports:

Skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing, which were optional in previous Games, will become permanent fixtures starting in 2028.

The Road to Los Angeles 2028

The changes to the Olympic lineup reflect the evolving nature of the Games, blending traditional and modern sports. While some fans will miss breaking and are concerned about boxing’s future, the introduction of new and returning sports promises an exciting and diverse program.

As the countdown to Los Angeles 2028 begins, the world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in Olympic history. Are you excited to watch 2028 LA Games? Share with us in comments!

