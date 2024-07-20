Why Bron Breakker Couldn't Win Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money In The Bank 2024? Real Reason Revealed

WWE superstar Bron Breakker was inches away from winning his first WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at Money In The Bank PLE. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, Sami Zayn handed Breakker his first-ever defeat at a WWE PLE.

Before the event, several WWE veterans had said that Breakker might not just win the championship, but might also brutally decimate Zayn. But that also didn’t happen, as Zayn defeated Breakker convincingly.

This loss, however, left several WWE fans wondering why Breakker wasn’t booked for the win when that could have been a career-changing move at the event. But now, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed as to why Breakker didn’t emerge victorious in the match.

Why was Bron Breakker made to lose at Money In The Bank 2024?

According to Dave Meltzer, Breakker lost because the company wanted him to win at a bigger WWE PLE. While speaking at his weekly Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Meltzer said that the real reason why Breakker didn’t win was mainly because they wanted him to win this at a high-profile show.

And what this high-profile show could be? It’s most probably SummerSlam that’s slated to happen next month on August 4, 2024. And in this match, a third participant, Ilja Drugunov is also expected to enter, making this a triple-threat match. But this hasn’t been fixed yet.

Meltzer further said that there isn’t any chance of Breakker getting his second loss, at SummerSlam, and he is most predicted to win it at SummerSlam. “It would be a surprise for them to beat Breakker twice in a row. So it at least would feel like Breakker is the favorite to win, and the reason he lost first was so his title win would be on a higher profile show,” he said.

How Bron Breakker turned out to be the top star in WWE within no time?

Bron Breakker’s journey in WWE is no less than a magnificent tale. He was already hustling at WWE NXT, but his main roster debut was still due. And then, he filled in the shoes of Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2025, as Lesnar was dropped from the event after being found involved in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Breakker in his first outing went on to eliminate three superstars from the ring and cemented his name in history. He carried his onslaughts in the Monday Night RAW episodes too, breaking down every wrestler he came across. Son of WWE Hall of Famer, Rick Steiner, Breakker has a very rich wrestling legacy. He only now has to prove himself at SummerSlam 2024.

