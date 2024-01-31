Why Could Mark Cuban Face Lawsuits for Defending DEI in Viral Post? Details Inside

Mark Cuban is a name that is never out of the limelight. The former majority shareholder of the Dallas Mavericks had his fair share of run-ins and fines with the NBA in recent years. However, his recent post on X might land him in a lawsuit situation.

In his tweet, Mark Cuban expressed: “I’ve never hired anyone based exclusively on race, gender, religion. I only ever hire the person who will put my business in the best position to succeed. And yes, race and gender can be part of the equation. I view diversity as a competitive advantage."

This post went viral and now a federal official has explained that Mark Cuban may violate hiring discrimination based on race or gender with FOX Business.

"The law is clear. Discrimination based on race or gender is not justified by any sound business," Andrea Lucas said, talking about the potential post in detail with FOX Business' Lydia Hu.

Lucas, who represents the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) stated that “Mr. Cuban is conflating the idea that someone's race and sex can be part of the complete package."

"However, the law does not allow that," she said. Lucas explained that it is illegal for anyone to use race and gender as motivating factors even its used in any part of the decision-making.

Lucas made her comments one day later after going viral with her response to Cuban on X.

What are the analysts saying?

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, as legal analysts are now calling it, refers to internal policies in private businesses and universities to boost racial and ethnic representation. According to Lucas, there can never be "good race discrimination."

“Racial discrimination in general is wrong. No matter how kind or well-intentioned you are, it won't matter. You're breaking the law if you're deciding, in whole or in part, based solely or partially on race," the EEOC representative said.

She further added that the goals should be based on the local labor market and not just local community diversity.

Andrea’s explanation of the difference between equity and equality

The equity part suggests motivation based on race in most cases. However, not everybody is aware of that. Fairness and equity sound similar but equity is primarily concerned with equity of outcome rather than equality of opportunity.

Additionally, we're not the "Equitable Outcomes Commission," as I like to say; rather, we're the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The difference between equity and equality is huge," the representative stated.

Along with her support for equal employment opportunities, she said that doing so would be "good for America and compliant with the law."

