Why did Aaron Rodgers call Travis Kelce Mr. Pfizer on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’?

Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Keles. Rodgers discussing the Jets' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. he has a new nickname for Keles.

While discussing the game on Sunday with pop star Taylor Swift in attendance alongside many other Hollywood stars, Rodgers referred to Keles as “Mr. Pfirzer.” He quoted. “Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit, “ Rodgers said, referencing kelce's six receptions for 60 yards and zero touchdowns. “He didn't have some crazy impact game.”

Aron kept going while Patt and Hawk, clearly understood Rodger's intentions and could not control their laughter.

The 33-year-old NFL star has been in the headlines for quite some time for his rumored relationship with the pop star Taylor Swift.

Why call Travis Kelce Mr. Pfizer

Kelce is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He is an eight-time Pro bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He holds the record for the most consecutive and most record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards. outside football, Kelce has appeared on many shows and advertisements.

He had partnered with Walgreens in June 2021 to encourage people to get the vaccine. “Mr. Pfizer” name is a reference to the Pfizer commercials Travis has appeared in, he advocated the message of getting flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots at the same time.

What happened to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is an American football quarterback for the New York Jets. He started his career with college football back in 2002. He is considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

On April 2023, he was traded to the New York Jets, The 39-year-old injured his left ankle. He was diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture.

He underwent surgery on September 13, placing an internal brace in his left Achilles. He is expected to make his return in early mid-January return.

