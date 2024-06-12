Why Did Aaron Rodgers Miss Mandatory Jets Minicamp? HC Robert Saleh Says QB Unexcused And Will Be Fined

Aaron Rodgers was expected to kick start this season positively, however, after being sidelined from the previous campaign due to injury, it seems like the New York Jets' player is subject to potential fines.

The 40-year-old skipped the pre-season minicamp and following this, the player is more likely to be published for doing so.

Why was Aaron Rodgers absent from mandatory Jets' minicamp?

Coach Robert Saleh has revealed to the reporters that Aaron Rodgers is not attending the mandatory Jets' minicamp. Although the head coach did not explain the reasons, he did reveal that the quarterback had spoken to him ahead of the “QTAs”.

Saleh told the reporters, “He's been very good at communication. He's been here the entire time. It's unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated.”

The “important” event has not been specified, however, the coach and everyone are aware that the team needs to be disciplined. Along with Rodgers, pass-rusher Haason Reddick is another player to be absent from the training.

It has been reported that Rodgers will be subject to a fine for not showing up to the minicamp. As per a report in AS, $16,953, $33,908, and $50,855 are the amounts he will have to pay for a period of three days which counts to $101,716 in total.

Earlier, the player was captured limping at one of the early practices, however, nothing serious was reported by the team.

Fans expect Aaron Rodgers’ powerful return ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Fans are expecting a powerful return of Aaron Rodgers after the Jets quarterback’s previous season was limited due to a season-ending injury during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

As the former Green Bay Packers star tore his Achilles, the Jets missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season as a result of finishing 7-10.

The player is gearing up to appear against the Minnesota Vikings when the two sides face each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they return to London for their international tour.

However, the side will begin their official campaign against the NFC defending champion 49ers.

