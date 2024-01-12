Why did Aaron Rodgers return as a guest on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ day after supposed ESPN ban?

The ongoing feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel got the NFL superstar banned from his weekly appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show''. Pat McAfee announced the news on Tuesday’s episode. To everyone’s surprise, Rodgers was back on Thursday’s episode. Why was the Jets’ quarterback back when he was supposedly banned?

The reality behind Aaron Rodgers’ return to The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers was seen back in The Pat McAfee Show just the day after the host Pat McAfee announced Rodgers’ exit from the show. “So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday, Season 4’ is done. There could be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got really loud — real loud,” said Pat McAfee on Tuesday.

But it came as a shock to fans on Thursday when Rodgers returned to the show, even if it was for a short period of time. During his time at The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stayed on the main topic i.e. Bill Bilichick’s exit from the Patriots and Alabama’s head coach’s retirement. There was no discussion on the recent controversies though.

After the conversation with Aaron Rodgers, the host Pat McAfee threw light on why was Aaron Rodgers back when he was the one to announce Jets’ quarterback’s exit from the team. McAfee said that the reason why he reached out to Rodgers was because he knew that the quarterback would want to pay his respects to the former Patriots head coach.

Pat McAfee also shared how he got crushed by the fans when he announced Rodgers’ ban from the show. “So yesterday I’m just getting absolutely crushed,” McAfee said. “I’m like, how do I explain to all these humans that, like, Aaron Rodgers has an offseason too, that he enjoys doing..” he had said in his explanation.

Will Rodgers be back in upcoming episodes of The Pat McAfee Show?

Aaron Rodgers was seen recently on The Pat McAfee Show even though his segment was very limited. The star quarterback was banned from the show due to the ongoing controversy around the comment that he made on Jimmy Kimmel. Even though he gave clarification on the same, Rodgers was given an exit from the show.

Now that his comeback is made on the show, there’s a chance that we might see him make more features in the upcoming episodes. Talking about the controversy, these things are generally limited. So there’s a chance that people might just move on with the things. Anyways, Rodgers brings a huge fanbase with him so Pat McAfee would not risk viewership.