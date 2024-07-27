Why Did Algerian Athletes Toss Red Roses Into Seine River During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off in a poignant and symbolic manner as members of the Algerian delegation found a powerful way to pay tribute to the victims of the 1961 police crackdown on protesters during the Opening Ceremony.

As the world watched the Parade of Nations, Algerian athletes made a profound statement by bringing red roses onto their boat and tossing them into the Seine River. This act held deep historical significance, serving as remembrance of the tragic events that unfolded over six decades ago.

Why exactly did Algerian athletes toss red roses into Seine river?

The backdrop for this heartfelt gesture is rooted in a dark chapter of history. On October 17, 1961, French police violently cracked down on Algerian protesters who were advocating for their nation's independence from France. The exact toll of the night's brutality is still uncertain, but it is believed that over 100 Algerian demonstrators lost their lives while thousands were arrested.

The cruelty extended to the extent of some protesters being thrown into the Seine River, an act that has been termed a massacre in historical accounts.

Decades after this distressing event, French President Emmanuel Macron made history by acknowledging the "unforgivable" crimes committed against the protesters. In 2021, on the 60th anniversary of the demonstrations, Macron laid flowers at a bridge over the Seine to honor the memory of the victims and the suffering endured by their families.

The silence shrouding this tragic episode in history was broken, allowing for the long-overdue recognition of the pain and loss experienced by countless individuals. The acknowledgment of the atrocities inflicted upon the Algerian protesters and the subsequent validation of their struggle by the French President marked a significant step towards healing and reconciliation.

For Algeria, the symbolism of the red roses being cast into the Seine River on the world stage serves as a potent reminder of the determination and resilience of a nation that fought long and hard for its independence. The French-Algerian war, which spanned nearly a decade, finally came to an end in 1962, with Algeria achieving its hard-fought independence.

Algeria's contingent of 45 athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics exemplifies the strength and unity of a nation that has overcome adversity. As the games commenced amid a rainy Parisian evening, the act of tossing red roses into the Seine River reverberated with the weight of history, imparting a solemn yet hopeful tone to the event.

Algerian judoka is reported to withdraw from Olympic match against Israel

Algerian judoka Messaoud Dris has found himself at the center of controversy ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as reports suggest that he is expected to withdraw from his first match rather than compete against Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul in the under 73kg competition.

This decision is believed to stem from the broader political stance of Algeria, which does not recognize the State of Israel. The implications of Dris's anticipated withdrawal are profound, and it has the potential to reverberate throughout the international sporting community.

Ouest France notes that such a decision could lead to ramifications such as being banned from future competitions by both the International Olympic Committee and the World Judo Federation, elevating the gravity of the situation beyond the individual match itself.

Tohar Butbul, the Israeli judoka scheduled to compete against Dris, is no stranger to the world stage, having earned the ninth rank in the Under 73kg division. Notably, Butbul was also a member of the Israeli team that secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, underscoring his competitive prowess and the significance of the match that Dris is poised to forfeit.

