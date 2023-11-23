Why did Andrew Tate go to jail? Everything you need to know about why the controversial influencer was arrested

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to human trafficking, rape and abuse.

Former kickboxing champion and social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on social media platforms and sharing his bold takes on women, government, and what an ideal man should be like.

Tate has a massive fan following among young boys and men. He is widely regarded as "the King of toxic masculinity."

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate, alongside his brother Tristan Tate, was charged with allegations and suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and operating a crime syndicate.

The Tate brothers were accused of first dating women, bringing them to Romania, and then forcing them into pornographic acts, which were then recorded.

A Romanian court placed Andrew Tate and his brother in police prison for 30 days.

Later, his custody was extended for an additional 60 days. Tate was released on March 31st, 2023, but he was placed under house arrest. Tate's house arrest ended on August 4th.

How did Andrew Tate get famous?

Andrew Tate gained initial recognition when he embarked on his kickboxing career in 2005, securing his first title in 2009. Known as "King Cobar" in kickboxing circles, Tate fought in 31 professional matches, boasting 23 wins and 8 losses. He successfully clinched titles in two divisions and also ventured into mixed martial arts, achieving two wins and one loss.

Big Brother UK 17

In Big Brother UK Season 17, Tate entered and garnered significant attention, ultimately making headlines when he was expelled from the show for striking a fellow housemate. He later explained it as consensual "roleplay."

Social media and online ventures

In the realm of social media and online ventures, the 36-year-old fighter began making controversial remarks about women, rape victims, and relationships. Tate delved into podcasts, propagating his misogynistic ideology and quickly amassing popularity, particularly among young men and boys. Notably, his provocative statements on women, such as "women belong in the home," garnered attention, with reports indicating that he was searched more than Donald Trump in 2022.

Establishing an online school called Hustler University, Top G guided people on unconventional paths to wealth, including crypto, copywriting, e-commerce, and more.

Despite being banned from Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for guideline violations and promoting hate speech, Tate initially faced a Twitter ban, which was later lifted when Elon Musk assumed control of the platform. Even post-bans, his content continues to attract views, maintaining his relevance to date.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

