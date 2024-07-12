Why Did Anthony Mackie Not Pursue Career in Football? All You Need to Know as Actor's Captain America Brave New World TRAILER Goes Live

On Friday, July 12, Marvel Studios released a teaser video and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, which stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in earlier MCU films, formally assumed the mantle of Captain America in the 2021 finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will premiere on Disney+.

After meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself amid a worldwide crisis. He must determine the rationale for a wicked worldwide scheme before the genuine mastermind causes the entire globe to see red.

Why did Anthony Mackie not pursue a football career?

But before saving the Marvel Universe, Mackie wanted to be part of the NFL universe. In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Anthony Mackie discussed his playing days in school. He claimed to be a Division I recruit who played safety.

He discussed one of the plays from one of his games. When playing the safety position, Anthony commented, “The D back coach came up to me; he’s like ‘The second hole’s gonna open,’ Running Back’s gonna come through, When he comes through, You take his head off.”

Advertisement

Anthony added, “Go back 13 yards, snap my helmet, wait for the ball. Ball comes, line shifts, see the hole open up, I explode, 13 yards away, Pow! Pure muscle. What I did not see was the pulling guard coming across the line. Never saw a white dude this big in my life.”

Anthony Mackie further narrated the incident and said, “He hit me, knocked me back 5 yards, stepped on my chest, kept going. I saw the running back go pass me. Unsnap my helmet and retire.” Mackie said, “I became an actor, that there.”



After this incident, Mackie was done playing football. However, his acting career is nothing short of legendary. Unsurprisingly, he still enjoys being around the game he grew up playing. He has been spotted visiting games frequently, indicating his enthusiasm for the game remains strong.

What is the cast in Captain America: Brave New World?

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World includes Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Advertisement

Julius Onah is the director of the film. The producers are Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth act as executive producers. Captain America: Brave New World, produced by Marvel Studios, will be released in theaters across the United States on February 14, 2025.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Turns Down Chance to Meet Prince Harry After Prince William Link Up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour