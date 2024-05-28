Why Did Bill Walton Once Compare Nikola Jokic to Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi? Find Out

Bill Walton, the basketball superstar and Hall of Famer, has sadly passed away at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He made history during his college years at UCLA, winning national player of the year three times in a row and securing two national championships.

Walton, not only a legendary player but also a beloved analyst, adeptly captured the essence of Nikola Jokic's game in an interview before Jokic had even earned an All-NBA nod. In his assessment, Walton likened Jokic to historical visionaries such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela.

Back in December 2018, the late legend said,”When you see someone like Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King or Mahatma Gandhi, someone who sees the future before anyone else does, knows how to get to where they need to be, where they want to be, that is Nikola Jokic.”

“Happiness begins when selfishness ends. In a game that has been taken over by incessant dribbling for yourself, Nikola Jokic is such a breath of fresh air. And it’s his imagination. Watching him play basketball is like watching Bob Dylan come up with a song,” Walton then added.

At the time of Walton's comments around six years ago, Jokic was just beginning his rise, culminating in his selection to the All-NBA First Team by the end of that year. Jokic has since lived up to Walton's remarkable praise, securing three league MVP titles and an NBA Championship in the six years following Walton's remarks.

However, Walton was also at the height of his eminence during his time in the league. His talent shone brightly as he went on to win titles with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics, while also being named the league's MVP in 1978.

Bill Walton Was Battling Cancer

Beyond his towering 7-foot stature, Walton's legacy includes triumphs as a two-time NCAA champion at UCLA, as well as securing two NBA championships.

His illustrious basketball career led to his enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, establishing him as an iconic figure both on and off the court. Off the court, Walton exuded a zest for life, defying traditional norms as a delightfully unconventional broadcaster.

The official X/Twitter account of the league also put up a mourning tweet after his demise.

Regrettably, Walton passed away at the age of 71 after bravely battling prostate cancer as per reports. The NBA announced his demise on behalf of his family.

