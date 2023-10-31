Why did Conor McGregor accuse Manny Pacquiao of owing him USD 8,000,000 ahead of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Conor McGregor is famously known for his trash-talking skills. He was the first MMA fighter to ever step into a crossover boxing match in the modern era. He squared off against boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, and the event turned out to be a massive success for both superstars.

Additionally, McGregor attended the Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury crossover boxing match. He clicked pictures alongside other combat legends during the photo session, and an awkward face-off occurred between McGregor and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

What exactly went wrong between these two legendary combat stars?

Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor

The legal dispute originated from Paradigm's initial agreement with Pacquiao, where Paradigm was given exclusive rights to negotiate on his behalf. Manny was the one to breach the deal. This alleged breach of the exclusive negotiation agreement with Paradigm led to the lawsuit.

Conor McGregor is managed by the company.

Recently McGregor released a voice note now deleted against Manny Pacquiao, claiming Manny owes him 8 million dollars.

“Where’s my $8 million from that court case, Manny Pacquiao? You owe me USD 8 million, Manny. Are you stupid?”

McGregor further said, “I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg, and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage.”

Conor McGregor is the former two-division champion of UFC. McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight division championships. McGregor is highly regarded as the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor has been out of competition for three years now; he was injured during a fight against Dustin Poirier and broke his leg. McGregor is now set to make his return next year in 2024.

On the flip side, Manny Pacquiao is a former boxing champion who retired in 2021 and is currently in talks to return anytime soon for the exhibition boxing match.

