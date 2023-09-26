Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not play for Al-Nassr in Kings Cup game? Real reason revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo's worldwide fanbase anticipated a thrilling Monday night as Al-Nassr faced off against Ohod in the Round of 32 match at the King Cup. However, the legendary Portuguese footballer didn't star in the lineup. Not only did he miss the starting lineup, but he also failed to claim a spot on the substitutes bench.

It seems the team chose to rest Ronaldo, likely managing his workload. Al-Nassr tackled A-Ahli on September 22 and was back on the field just three days later. In an attempt to avoid taxing Ronaldo with two games in quick succession, the head coach left him out.

At 38 years old, the football superstar isn't impervious to age's toll. Considering the upcoming Saudi Pro League game in September, resting Ronaldo appears to be a strategic move. If he had participated in the Ohod match that night, it would've marked his third consecutive match, including the game against AL Ta'ee - potentially leading to unnecessary fatigue for the aging superstar.

Ohud Club vs. Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian King's Cup

In the opening King's Cup match, Al Nassr dominated the second half to earn a resounding 5-1 victory against Ohod. This follows a brief lapse in concentration that allowed an equalizer from Ohod right before halftime.

For the King's Cup kickoff, Al Nassr opted to sideline superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to ensure a strong start to their championship pursuit.

Coach of Al Nassr boldly fielded Sadio Mane and Talisca in the initial lineup, a move that quickly paid dividends. Sadio Mane deceived the Ohod goalkeeper and converted a penalty he had won, drawing first blood. However, Konrad Michalak, a midfielder for Ohod, revived his team's hopes by capitalizing on the receipt of a long pass and outsmarting the Al Nassr goalkeeper just after halftime.

Talisca managed to find an opening among the disoriented Ohod defense and successfully netted Al Nassr's cushion goal with a skillful header. The team jubilantly celebrated and then proceeded to net two consecutive goals.

Before the referee signaled the match's conclusion, Ayman Yahya and substitute Sami Al-Najei had already marked their names on the scoresheet.

After consecutive Saudi Pro League losses, Al Nassr switched up their game plan. With the momentum from the AFC Champions League playoff fixture, they fortified their prowess across seven matches. Their goal-scoring ability significantly improved, becoming the team with the most goals in the past month, with an average of three goals per game.

