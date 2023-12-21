Why did Dua Lipa call Argylle co-star John Cena her ‘emotional support actor’? Find out

Former WWE 16-times champion John Cena works full-time as an actor in Hollywood. He has worked on multiple Hollywood projects including the Fast and Furious series, DC’s Suicide Squad, and more.

Dua Lipa American pop star singer and actress has worked with John Cena, while talking to Vice she shared her experience working with former WWE champion John Cena.

Lipa called Cena an “emotional support actor.” she further explained her statement by adding, “It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him. He’s really my emotional support actor, It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.”

She further talked about Barbie director Greta, “nobody knew what to expect from the Barbie film and for it to be able to hit so many chords, from it being so fun and happy and funny, to then really hitting the heartstrings and touching on something really emotional and having you, especially as a woman, contemplate your place and what’s expected of you.”

When will John Cena return to WWE?

Mr Hustle Loyaly Respect, John Cena gained popularity as a professional wrestler. He is undoubtedly among one of the best WWE superstars. Cena is currently working as a part-timer. He recently returned to WWE in September.

John Cena main evented Fastlane, 2023 alongside LA Knight as his tag team partner. Against the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso).

John Cena and LA Knight won against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane in 2023. Then John Cena was booked to face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena in a very dominating fashion. And Crown Jewel 2023 was marked as the last appearance of John Cena for this year.

According to some previous reports, John Cena will make his return back in WWE near WrestleMania 40, and his possible opponent could be Logan Paul.

