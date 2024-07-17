Why Did Eminem Mention Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in His Bonus Track for Latest Album? Deets Inside

Eminem's recently released album, The Death of Slim Shady, contains a bonus track titled Kyrie and Luka, which has piqued the interest of basketball fans worldwide. This choice of subject matter has led many to wonder why the renowned rapper chose to feature the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in his music.

The song's release has coincided with the rise of the Mavericks’ star-studded backcourt, comprising Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Despite falling short of a championship in June, their exceptional performance clearly made a lasting impression on Eminem.

Eminem mentions Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in his bonus track

The pairing of Dončić and Irving, once surrounded by uncertainty, has now been immortalized in an Eminem track. Surprisingly, the song "Kyrie and Luka" heavily features 2 Chainz, meaning this track may shed light on Eminem's perspective on the similarity between himself and 2 Chainz and the pairing of Irving and Dončić.

While the song features few basketball references, 2 Chainz specifically mentions Irving. This is evident in the line "Feel like Kyrie, I got this s— handled," recognizing Irving's renowned ball-handling abilities.

Interestingly, the other NBA reference in the song is not about Dončić, but rather about Knicks All-Star Julius Randle. The mention of Randle, who was born in Dallas, indicates that the track was likely tailored with the city in mind. Though 2 Chainz doesn’t have direct ties to Dallas, this leads to Eminem holding the city in high esteem, as he has been supporting the Dallas Cowboys in the past.

Eminem's 'Houdini' song praised by LeBron James

LeBron James recently lauded Eminem's latest single ‘Houdini’. The Los Angeles Lakers star enthusiastically endorsed the song, describing it as "too good" in a post on X. Eminem, hailing from Detroit, dropped the music video for "Houdini" last Friday, providing fans with a glimpse of what's to come from his 12th studio album.

Directed by Rich Lee and featuring appearances by Pete Davidson and Dr. Dre, the music video serves as an intriguing retrospective of Eminem's career, complete with allusions dating back to his controversial hit "My Name Is" from 1999. Additionally, Eminem's ‘Houdini’ has also been met with widespread acclaim, with many appreciating the rapper's artistry and lyrical mastery in the single.