Why did Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get into a fight with Pacers players after the game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the franchise record of the Milwaukee Bucks when he scored 64 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers on December 13, 2023.

Post-game, an issue arose when Antetokounmpo engaged in a heated discussion with the Indiana staff and then made a beeline for the Pacers' locker room.

Along with his points, he also contributed 14 rebounds and 4 steals, leading the Bucks to a victory with a score of 140-126.

The record-breaking game marked a high point in Antetokounmpo's career; his previous highest score was 55 points achieved in January 2023.

Post-game clash: Antetokounmpo's ball pursuit ignites arena confrontation

Following the Bucks' triumphant victory, Antetokounmpo engaged in a charged conversation with Pacers' star player Tyrese Haliburton.

Rick Carlisle, the Pacers' coach, revealed that his team had the ball and intended to give it to Oscar Tshiebwe, who marked his first official NBA point during the game.

This led to an intense confrontation in the hallway of the arena, with Bucks guard Cameron Payne and others heading down the tunnel in support of Antetokounmpo.

Remarking on the chaos, Payne mentioned, "My man, [Antetokounmpo] just wanted his ball." Carlisle labeled the post-game situation as unfortunate and asserted that the Pacers did not intentionally disregard Antetokounmpo's franchise record when they took the ball.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Draymond Green says hit was not intentional but former teammate believes he is targeting certain type of players

Game ball dispute and confrontation: Pacers vs. Bucks showdown

Rick Carlisle, Pacers' coach, clarified that the confusion stemmed from the desire of both teams to have possession of one of the two-game balls. He articulated, "Misunderstanding erupted over the game ball. Considering it was Oscar Tshiebwe's first official NBA point, we claimed the ball, not taking into account Giannis's franchise record."

He recounted how the Pacers' hallway had been overrun by the Bucks players, leading to a heated confrontation or 'fracas', as he chose to term it.

There were no physical altercations, but Pacer's General Manager, Chad Buchanan, was elbowed in the ribs by a Bucks player.

In the end, Giannis obtained a ball from the Bucks' security, though he doubted its authenticity as the game ball. He remarked, referencing his playtime.

Giannis said, "I have a ball, but I don't know if it's the game ball... it feels like a brand new ball. I played, what, 35 minutes today? I know how the game ball felt." He intended to gift this ball to his mother.

Lastly, the two teams are prepared to clash twice more in the regular season, with the next tournament slated for New Year's Day at Fiserv Forum, followed by another, two days later in Indiana.

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks franchise record for most points scored in a game: here's where he ranks in all-time list