Why did James Harden call Daryl Morey a ‘liar’ before leaving 76ers? Clippers star reveals in candid interview

James Harden's tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers is well underway. However, the mystery surrounding his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers and most notably, his strained relationship with Daryl Morey, still raises questions.

Numerous people are curious about what exactly spurred Harden to publicly call Morey a liar during his Adidas sneaker launch in Japan.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Harden candidly explained the circumstances leading to the public denouncement of Morey. This came as a surprise to many, considering their prior decade-long working association.

Unfulfilled promises and trade demands: The Harden contract saga

The tension, which became prominent last offseason, initially surfaced in the summer of 2022.

After the 2021-22 season, Harden rejected his player option worth $47.3 million to ink a two-year contract worth $68.6 million, with a player option in the second year.

The deal was deemed beneficial for the team, enabling Philadelphia to sign other critical players.

Harden emphasized that Morey promised a maximum contract the subsequent summer as a reward for his accepting a smaller deal thus allowing the Sixers to secure P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and De'Anthony Melton.

However, when Harden expected the promised maximum contract, Morey went silent, igniting Harden to label Morey a liar and demand a trade.

James Harden's uneven impact and fit within the LA Clippers' performance analysis

James Harden's fluctuating performance with the LA Clippers has garnered attention. He has shown inconsistent play since he started with the Clippers.

He ended a recent game against the Denver Nuggets with 11 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal.

Against the Golden State Warriors, he managed to secure 18 points, accompanying them with 3 rebounds and 7 assists. His performance has been marked by highs and lows.

Harden's crowning experience as a Clipper came when he scored 26 points, provided 6 assists, and obtained 3 rebounds in a single game.

But the alignment between Harden and the Clippers' main players, including Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, is considered unstable.

The team didn't manage to secure a victory in the early games following Harden’s enlistment.

